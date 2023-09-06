Lancaster County’s 17 continuing care retirement communities have discovered that they can all benefit when they work as a team.

For the past 11 years, the county’s CCRCs have hosted Explore Retirement Living, a collaborative open house event where they open their doors to visitors on the same day. This year’s open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

Visitors can go from one community to the next, taking tours, asking questions, sampling food and more.

“The (open house) is perfect to get a taste of what life is like and talk to the residents,” says Maureen Leader, public relations and communications manager for Willow Valley Communities. “That’s where the rubber hits the road.”

What makes Explore Retirement Living unique is that all 17 communities have pooled their resources to create the website, exploreretirementliving.org, and to advertise the event outside the county, says Christina Gallagher, director of marketing for Homestead Village.

Although she has no data to prove it, Gallagher says she believes the collaborative effort is one reason Lancaster County continues to gain national recognition as a top retirement destination.

As much as each CCRC wants to sing its own praises during the open house, their events are designed to give guests plenty of time to visit other communities. Visitors who find a community they want to explore further can schedule a more in-depth follow-up appointment at a later date.

“Each community has its own style and personality so guests are encouraged to visit several communities to find which one best suits their lifestyle and needs,” Gallagher says.

Here are some highlights visitors can expect to see during this year’s open house:

New housing options

Several communities have new construction in the works and will give visitors the chance to see plans or visit models.

Landis Homes will be sharing information about an expansion on the east side of its 114-acre property at 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, says Sarah Short, director of residency planning. Now in its final planning stages, the proposed expansion would include a garden community of 35 cottage homes ranging in size from 1,100 to 1,700 square feet with views of the wetlands and neighboring farms. All homes would include a private garage, with many being oversized. Plans also include renovation of an existing barn and a new resident woodshop.

If approved, site work could begin in spring 2024 with new units available as early as spring 2025, Short says.

In addition to learning about the proposed new construction, visitors to the open house can also tour a cottage, a hybrid home, apartments and the Learning & Wellness Center.

Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, will be showing floor plans for Orchard Terrace, a new cottage neighborhood that is still in the planning stages, says Mitchell Hanna, director of marketing and communications.

Plans call for 18 cottages, each with about 1,200 to 1,400 square feet of living space. Some will have two-car garages, and some will have daylight basements. Most will include an option for a sunroom or deck.

Weather permitting, visitors can also check out a new pavilion overlooking the northern Lancaster County countryside.

Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community, 625 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, will highlight a variety of apartment living options for open house visitors as well as new construction in the Great Rock cottage neighborhood, says Karen Dickerson, director of marketing and communications.

Great Rock features five styles of cottages in a variety of sizes and layouts, along with a pond, walking path, comfort station, fishing dock and gardens. Great Rock’s final phase includes 38 units along Park Avenue.

Open house visitors can tour a staged cottage featuring two bedrooms, two baths, a one-and-a-half-car garage, and an optional finished second floor with an additional bath.

United Zion Retirement Community will share information about a new apartment building coming to its campus at 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, says Mitch Bashore, marketing and community outreach manager.

The four-story Cedar Heights building will include 47 apartments, new common spaces, a cafe-style dining option and a fitness center. Apartments are available in 10 unique layouts with options including two-bedroom, one-bedroom, and one-bedroom with a den.

United Zion is currently taking reservations for Cedar Heights, Bashore says.

Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, will be highlighting Falcon Pointe, its newest apartment project, featuring two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 1,230 to 1,710 square feet, says Jessica Sibbett, director of sales and marketing.

All apartments will have their own patio or balcony with views of the Woodcrest Villa campus, Sibbett says.

Dens are available in some floor plans and many units will feature window walls. The building will be constructed of concrete and steel to improve quality and reduce sound transmission.

Open house visitors can tour an apartment that will be very similar to the ones being built in Falcon Pointe, Sibbett says.

Only a handful of apartments remain to choose from, she says. Construction is anticipated to begin later this year with a projected completion in early 2025.

Pleasant View Communities, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, will show open house visitors floor plans and renderings for 86 new cottages that will be built on 25 acres at the corner of Penryn Road and Hickory Lane, adjacent to the main entrance, says Melanie DeHart, director of sales and marketing.

Four different floor plans range in size from 1,275 to 1,900 square feet, all with two-car garages.

DeHart says cottages will be completed between 2024 and 2027. Several have already been reserved.

Homestead Village, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, will showcase The Townstead at Homestead Village, a new expansion that will feature 73 luxury apartments attached to the current campus center at Village Circle. The expansion is designed by RLPS Architects and will be built by Warfel Construction.

The apartments will be constructed of steel and cement to reduce noise and enhance safety, with stair towers built as an “area of refuge” in case of fire, Gallagher says.

In keeping with Homestead’s “Thrive Where You Are” model of care, all Townstead apartments will be dual licensed for personal care, she says, meaning residents do not have to relocate to receive additional supportive services.

Construction of the new apartments will begin once they have 37 reservations, she says.

The first phase of The Townstead expansion project is already in progress and includes renovations to current campus apartments and the village center, with a new coffee shop, salon and spa, corridors and lobby. Homestead Village’s Plow & Pineapple Cafe is also undergoing a nearly 3,000-square-foot expansion that will feature a “reimagined and elevated dining experience,” Gallagher says.

Flexible dining

Enhanced dining experiences will be on the menu for visitors who make Willow Valley Communities one of their stops, Leader says.

The focus of this year’s open house will be Willow Valley’s Manor campus, 211 Willow Valley Square, site of The Plaza at Manor, a reimagined culinary venue that opened to residents in April.

“Our journey right now is to create options and variety for residents,” says Sharon Habanec, senior vice president of culinary services. “It’s pretty exciting.”

The Plaza at Manor is actually multiple venues in one location:

— The Perk & Pint: a lobby bar that opens with a happy hour at 3 p.m.

— @TheReady: a convenience-type store that offers everything from grab-and-go fresh baked goods, produce and eggs to breakfast, sandwiches and dinner meals. Residents can order takeout online, get a text when their order is ready, then pick it up by scanning a QR code at a panel of temperature-controlled lockers.

— Hickory Hearth and Fahrenheit: Both options share a common dining space, with Hickory Hearth offering entrees, sides and pizza from a stone hearth and Fahrenheit offering a menu from the grill. Each table has a kiosk where diners can place their order on a tablet screen.

— The Piedmont: full-service authentic Italian dining. Reservations are required for this restaurant where meals are prepared in the open. The Piedmont is currently only open three days a week with plans to expand to five.

Outside, the Manor campus also offers Green and Good, a pop-up courtyard kiosk serving smoothies, grilled cheese, salads and other plant-based food options. The popular spot is currently only open at lunchtime two days a week from April to October.

The Plaza at Manor embodies a growing focus on dining flexibility - not just in what is offered, but how and when.

“It’s quite different from the typical senior living community with the big dining room,” Leader says. “Today’s seniors over 55 don’t want to be told what to do and when to do it.”

Visitors to the Manor campus will also have a chance to check out The Clubhouse, see a model apartment and learn more about Mosaic, Willow Valley’s upcoming luxury high-rise in downtown Lancaster.

Memory care

Due to COVID-19, Garden Spot Village was not able to welcome visitors to Meadow View, the new memory support community that opened on its New Holland campus, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., in September 2020. That changes this year, says Juanita Fox, director of media experiences and storytelling.

In addition to its usual independent living home tours, Garden Spot Village will hold an open house and tours at Meadow View during this year’s Explore Retirement Living event.

The 40,000-square-foot building features 40 memory support suites, two independent living apartments, five outdoor courtyards, and a Town Square with a beauty salon, bistro, chapel/theater, general store and fitness room.

Meadow View features numerous innovations designed to assist with memory care, including interior design elements to improve space recognition, such as unique front doors, doorknobs and color schemes in each household, and a biophilic design that incorporates natural and circadian lighting as well as soundscapes.

Outdoor features include walking paths, a sensory garden, an interactive splash pad and a beach area.

Design details

Tel Hai Retirement Community, 1200 Tel Hai Circle, Honey Brook, will show potential new residents how they can personalize their new home using the community’s Custom Design Center.

An extension of Tel Hai’s Moving Resources Program, the design center assists those who have committed to moving to the community in customizing and personalizing their new home to fit their preferences and budget, says Karen Cochran, moving resources manager.

“We join with several teams of talented and trusted craftsmen and installers to customize your home,” she says.

That could include everything from flooring and fixtures to a custom closet or functional kitchen cabinetry.

While future residents can visit the design center to touch, feel and compare available selections, Cochran also offers a complimentary visit to their current home to help them plan furniture arrangement options in their new home.

At Luther Acres, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, open house visitors will get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into fully transforming a cottage for a new resident.

Attendees can tour a 1,430-square-foot cottage that is undergoing full renovations, learn more about the transformation process, and review floor plans and options to customize the cottages and apartments. The one-story cottage visitors will tour features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, a sunroom and an attached garage. Custom flooring samples, paint swatches and cabinetry selections will be on display.

A new welcome center

St. John’s Herr Estate, 200 Luther Lane, Columbia, will unveil its new Welcome Center - a fully renovated one-bedroom/one-bath apartment that will serve as the new hub for engaging with prospective residents and those who have begun the process of planning their move to the community.

In the center, clients can meet with the community’s sales counselor to discuss their specific questions, tour a model apartment, and view the options available to personalize an apartment or cottage.

During the open house, visitors can also take a self-guided tour of the community.

A little bit of everything

Not every community will have a particular service, renovation or new construction to highlight, but all will give visitors a chance to experience what life on their campus is like.

At St. Anne’s Retirement Community, visitors can check out various apartments in the community’s largest apartment building at 100 Merlini Drive, Columbia, says Mary Jo Diffendall, director of development. The building also has a pickleball court.

At Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, guests can walk the 12 miles of paths on the 1,400-acre Elizabethtown campus where they can check out neighborhoods, the Formal Gardens, the Masonic Village Farm Market, and new signage identifying tree species such as Hinoki Cypresses, Lebanon Cedars and Mexican White Pines, says Debra Davis, public relations manager.

They can also take self-guided tours that include stops at various locations on campus where staff will share updates on new offerings, activities and events.

The community recently added hiking, tai chi and German to the selection of more than 35 clubs open to residents, Davis says. Other recent additions include June-a-Palooza, a friendly competition between residents and staff featuring games such as cornhole, soccer, flyswatter golf and a rubber duck hunt; weekly music nights at the Goose and Gridiron Tavern; and concert series in the Formal Gardens and at the farm market.

Moravian Manor Communities will focus on the carriage homes, cottages and apartments available on their Founders Campus, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, and Warwick Woodlands Campus, 544 W. Sixth St., Lititz, says Nicole Michael, corporate director of sales and marketing. Also on the Warwick Woodlands campus, visitors can tour the resident-run woodshop and the Owl’s Nest Restaurant & Sippery. The restaurant, however, is not open for business on weekends. The Owl’s Nest is open to the public Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.