Ryan Smith's is continuing his journey to get back to basketball. Continuing to take steps to return to a normal life.
Smith, who is 6-10, was the PSAC Freshman of the Year for the 2018-19 season.
That was before leukemia took the Lampeter-Strasburg grad off the court.
Now, he is getting set for the next step on his path to recovery. Smith, who is currently home in Willow Street, is to have a bone marrow transplant later this month, as reported by Mike Jensen at Inquirer.com.
Jensen's profile of Smith chronicles how support from the basketball community, including a hospital visit from Charles Barkley, and others in sports have helped keep Smith's spirits high.