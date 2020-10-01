Clergy assignments
Diocese of Harrisburg bishop the Most Rev. Ronald W. Gainer recently announced the following changes to clergy assignments involving Lancaster County parishes. The changes take effect Oct. 26:
• The Rev. Steven J. Arena: Currently parochial vicar at St. John Neumann Parish in Manheim Township and chaplain at Lancaster Catholic High School, also in Manheim Township. He was appointed campus minister at Millersville University in Millersville Borough and Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster city and will remain chaplain at Lancaster Catholic High School.
• The Rev. John B. Bateman Jr.: Currently administrator of Historic St. Mary's Church in Lancaster city. He was appointed pastor of Saint Patrick Parish in York County and director of the Office of Deacon Formation.
• The Rev. Joshua R. Cavender: Currently campus minister at Millersville University in Millersville Borough and Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster city. He was appointed parochial vicar at St. John the Baptist Parish and campus minister at York College, both in York County.
• The Rev. Joseph R. Howard: Currently pastor of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in York County. He was appointed pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Lancaster city.
• The Rev. Matthew C. Morelli: Currently parochial vicar at St. Joseph Parish in York County and chaplain at Delone Catholic High School in Adams County. He was appointed pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Lancaster city.
• The Rev. Daniel P. O'Brien: Currently pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Lancaster city. He was granted permission for a medical leave of absence.
• The Rev. Brian T. Olkowski: Currently parochial vicar of St. Joseph Parish in Lancaster city. He was appointed pastor of Historic St. Mary's Church in Lancaster city.
• The Very Rev. Luis R. Rodriguez: Currently pastor of Corpus Christi Parish in Franklin County. He was appointed pastor of San Juan Bautista Parish in Lancaster city.
• The Rev. Allan F. Wolfe: Currently pastor of San Juan Bautista Parish and St. Joseph Parish, both in Lancaster city. He was appointed pastor of Corpus Christi Parish and Our Lady of Refuge Mission, both in Franklin County.