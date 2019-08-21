Below is Matt Haverstick's response to the statement released by the Lancaster County Commissioners regarding the District Attorney v. Commissioners Commonwealth Court case. Haverstick represents District Attorney Craig Stedman in the case.
This statement is a desperate plea from the County Commissioners to drop a lawsuit which they know will expose just how petty their attacks against District Attorney Stedman have been. Time and time again the County Commissioners have put their egos and own political ambitions ahead of the people. Their continued actions have only attempted to obstruct District Attorney Stedman from continuing his great work to protect our communities. Work that has been highlighted by national news organizations repeatedly.
The merits of District Attorney Stedman’s case are strong and anything but frivolous. The fact that the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court is hearing this case en banc is proof positive that the merits of our case are sound and that is why the County Commissioners have launched this false attack today.