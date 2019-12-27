CHRISTIAN
Epiphany: Jan. 6. Also known as Three Kings’ Day to remember the three wise men who visited Jesus as a baby.
Orthodox Christmas: Jan. 7.
Ash Wednesday: Feb. 26. This marks the first day of Lent leading up to Easter.
Palm Sunday: April 5. The day celebrates Jesus’ return to Jerusalem.
Good Friday: April 10. The day set aside to honor Jesus’ crucifixion.
Easter: April 12. Easter celebrates Jesus’ resurrection. This year, Easter falls on the same day for Western and Orthodox churches.
Ascension Day: May 21. This marks the day Jesus ascended into heaven.
Pentecost: May 31. This honors the day when the Holy Spirit descended upon Jesus’ followers.
All Saints’ Day: Nov. 1. The holiday celebrates the spiritual connection of all saints between the living and the dead.
Advent: Nov. 29. This is the beginning of the Christmas season when Christians prepare for the coming of the Messiah.
Christmas Day: Dec. 25.
JEWISH
Purim: March 10. Purim celebrates the deliverance of the Jewish people from the wicked Haman in the days of Queen Esther of Persia.
Passover: April 9-16. Begins sunset of Wednesday, April 8. Passover (Pesach) celebrates the deliverance of the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt.
Shavuot: May 29-30. Shavuot marks the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai. The Ten Commandments are read in synagogues, just as they were in the desert on Mount Sinai over 3,300 years ago.
Rosh Hashanah: Sept. 19-20. Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year. It is the anniversary of the creation of Adam and Eve, and a day of judgment and coronation of God as king.
Yom Kippur: Sept. 28. Also known as the Day of Atonement, it is the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.
Sukkot: Oct. 3-4. Feast of Tabernacles.
Hanukkah: Dec. 10-18. The festival of lights commemorates the rededication of the Temple in 165 BC by the Maccabees after its desecration by the Syrians
MUSLIM
Laylat al-Miraj: March 22. Laylat al-Miraj is the Muslim holiday that commemorates the Prophet Muhammad’s nighttime journey from Mecca to the “Farthest Mosque” in Jerusalem where he ascended to heaven.
Ramadan: April 24-May 24. The month of fasting commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad.
Laylat al-Qadr: May 20. This celebrates the night that the first verses of Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.
Hajj: July 28-Aug. 2. This is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims, and a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that must be carried out at least once in their lifetime by all adult Muslims who are physically and financially capable.
Eid al-Adha: July 31. The Feast of the Sacrifice honors the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son, as an act of submission to God’s command.
Islamic New Year: Aug. 19. Prophet’s birthday: Oct. 29. Celebrates birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.
HINDU
Holi: March 10. The festival of colors to pray and wish for evil to be destroyed.
Navratri: Oct. 17. This nine-day festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil.
Diwali: Nov. 14. The holiday celebrates the victory of light over darkness.