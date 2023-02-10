When my husband and I first toured our current home, the fireplace was one of the features that we loved most because it was something we lacked in our previous home.
Although the dark red stone and mismatched hearth wasn’t exactly our style, we still could envision its potential, and we immediately agreed it would be something we’d paint when the time was right.
As the years went on, we worked on other more urgent projects and the fireplace remained untouched. The longer we lived with it, the more difficult it was to imagine our space looking any other way; and the finality of applying paint over natural stone now felt more intimidating than exciting. It only took three years for this doubt to creep in, and we nearly allowed it to stop us from beginning one of my most transformative DIY home projects to date.
Do I have you pondering the potential of how a fireplace makeover could instantly update your own space? If so, here is a step-by-step guide that walks you through our entire process from start to finish. I hope that our experience helps you create a look that you love for years to come.
Step 1: Choosing a Color
Don’t feel discouraged if you’re finding this initial step to be exceptionally difficult. It’s harder than it sounds! Did it take us approximately six months to finally decide on a “boring” white? Yes, it most certainly did.
One factor that made choosing a color so difficult is that painting stone is much more final than painting a wall. Once you begin, there is almost no going back to the original stone façade, at least not without adding more time, money and mess to the equation. If you’re stuck in deliberation over color, here are a few considerations that helped us land on the right paint color for our home.
Lighting
Does your space get a lot of natural light or is it mostly in the dark? If it’s dark, you may want to avoid painting your fireplace black or charcoal…unless you’re going for vampire chic. If you get a ton of natural light, lucky you! Your space can likely pull off light or dark paint colors.
In our space, we have a full wall of windows, but our screened-in porch blocks most of the natural light from coming in. Since we wanted to brighten up our room, we determined that we would need to go with a light paint color.
Style & Color Palette
Do you want your fireplace to make a statement, or would you prefer that it blend seamlessly in with the rest of your room? If bold is what you’re after, a paint color that coordinates with one of your accent colors could turn your fireplace into a unique focal point. Would you prefer a color that complements your space instead of one that screams for attention? Look to your walls and trim for inspiration.
In our space, we wanted our fireplace color to blend in with the rest of our décor and balance out the bold colors in our existing furniture.
After assessing our room’s natural light and considering our style goals, we decided to paint our fireplace the color that we also planned to use on our wall trim: White Moderne by Behr (PPU24-14), satin sheen.
Step 2: Declutter Your Workspace
Clear your space of knick-knacks and accessories that could get in the way. If you have a removable mantel, now is the time to take it off so that you can easily prep and paint your stone, without the worry of it being damaged by stray drips. Plus, removing your mantel will give you the opportunity to evaluate whether you like your fireplace even better without it (we did!).
Step 3: Brush & Vacuum
Grab your cleaning brush, protective eyewear, and mask -- it’s time to start the dirty work! In this step, your goal is to remove all the loose dust and debris from the surface of your fireplace stone. You’ll want to tailor your approach based on the condition of your stone.
• If the surface of your fireplace is brittle and looks like it might crumble under pressure, skip the metal brush and opt for something gentler like a soft plastic bristle brush. Even a vacuum attachment could work.
• If your fireplace stone is hard and appears to be held firmly in place, you can opt for a stiff metal or plastic bristle brush.
Begin at the top of your fireplace and work your way down. When you’re finished, grab a vacuum with an arm attachment and run it over the stone to suck up loose dust and debris that you may have stirred up while you brushed the surface. This prep work is essential for a good paint seal and prevents your paint from flaking off later.
Step 4: Wash with TSP
Just the idea of accidentally splashing TSP solution all over our wood floors made me want to back down from this project, but once I prepped my space and got started, it wasn’t nearly as bad as I had imagined. TSP (Trisodium Phosphate) is a cleaning solution that helps remove deposits such as soot, smoke, grease and grime from your stone so that your surface is as clean as possible for painting.
Before you begin cleaning with the TSP solution, you’ll want to cover the floor area surrounding your fireplace with a plastic drop cloth. Use painter’s tape to keep the plastic in place. Then, grab your old towels and lay them against the area where your fireplace meets your floor. These towels will catch the excess TSP solution that trickles down the stone as you clean.
Next, follow the instructions on your TSP bottle to create the correct ratio of TSP to water and mix these two ingredients together in your bucket. Once you finish making your solution, put on your gloves and protective eye wear. Now, you can begin scrubbing your stone fireplace, working from the top down. You do not need to rinse your fireplace off after using TSP. Just give your stone time to dry before moving on to the next step.
Step 5: Paint
Finally, it’s time to paint! If your fireplace stone is uneven and porous like mine, you’ll want to grab a few chip brushes instead of a roller so that you can get your paint into all those tiny little crevices that a roller can’t reach. Don’t stress about making smooth and graceful brush strokes; this job requires a great deal of poking and jabbing, which is exactly what chip brushes are designed to handle. For reference, I used four chip brushes on my fireplace.
For those of you who are painting over a flatter surface, like brick, this process should be much easier. You will probably be able to cover most of your stone with a thick nap roller, 1/2” or greater. You should still have a chip brush on hand for edging and the occasional crevice.
Begin painting at the top and work your way down so that you can easily clean up paint drips as you go. Once you have a first coat of paint on your entire fireplace, step back to assess how it looks. Scan your work for missed spots and decide whether you need a second coat of paint to achieve the look you want. When I painted our fireplace, I got away with only one coat of paint because I was careful to apply a thick coat during my first application.
End result? Painting our fireplace dramatically brightened the room. The old stone wasn’t bad, but the painted stone feels much more modern and polished and is easier to coordinate with our furnishings. If you have an old stone fireplace don’t hesitate to paint it -- it’s a project with relatively low effort and a big payoff.
What You Will Need
• Gloves
• Protective eye wear
• Mask
• Cleaning brush
• Vacuum
• TSP (Trisodium Phosphate)
• Bucket
• Plastic drop cloth
• Old towels
• 2-4 chip paint brushes and/or paint rollers
• Paint
