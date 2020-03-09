Travis Jankowski's fresh start with the Cincinnati Reds has hit a snag. Looking to have a stellar spring and go north with the Reds, Jankowski was enjoying a good camp.
The Lancaster Catholic grad, who was traded to the Reds from the Padres in the offseason, was 4 for 7, including two doubles, had two walks and an RBI in four preseason games.
Travis Jankoswki's stats from MLB.com
But when the outfielder, who played collegiate ball at Stony Brook, hit the second of his doubles in a game on Feb. 29 against his old team, the Padres, he hurt his left hamstring between first and second.
Here's video of his double that one-hops the wall in right-center and him grabbing the hamstring when the injury hits.
Jankowski is listed as probable to be ready for the start of the season, according to CBSSports.com.
It's the second straight spring Jankowski has been injured. Last season with the Padres, he had to have surgery for a fractured left wrist he hurt diving to make a catch during a preseason game.
In 2017, he missed time with a broken left foot.
Jankowski, who is vying for a spot on the Reds bench, can play all three outfield positions. Known for his speed, he has 62 career steals. He's batted .241 over five MLB season totaling 334 games.