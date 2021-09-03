Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff - HS Football
Cocalico's Brycen Flinton (2) runs the ball against Cedar Cliff during second half action of a high school football game at West Shore Stadium in Lower Allen Twp. Thursday September 2, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

L-L League football kicked off it's second week of games with 3 last night, and 16 taking place this evening. 

Keep up to date with the latest news from each game with our Twitter feed down below, and don't forget to check our scoreboard for the latest scores from all the L-L League contests.

