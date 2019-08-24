Gochenauer Kennels has been voted a favorite by the readers of LNP for 18 years in a row.
The recognition is a testament to their nearly five decades of providing the highest quality care for pets.
Established in 1971 by Bud and Pat Gochenauer, Gochenauer Kennels is a family-owned and operated kennel built on a strong work ethic.
The business is now run by their son, Jody, who says a love of animals has always been the driving force.
The Gochenauer family and their 19 employees provide doggie day care, long- and short-term boarding of cats and dogs, and dog grooming services. They recently added off-leash play.
From the beginning, the Gochenauers offered boarding, grooming and pet supplies. Day care was added about 10 years ago, but the business is largely the same as it was 47 years ago.
Boarding facilities offer individual kennel runs with climate-controlled living quarters. Meals, snacks and a veterinarian-approved exercise plan are included.
Gochenauer’s selection of retail pet supplies includes Lupine collars and leashes, Kong toys, TropiClean shampoo, Taste of the Wild and Natural Way dog food, Red Barn Natural Bones, Nylabone bones and Slumber pet beds.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Gochenauers and their staff are honored to be recognized by LNP’s readers, but it’s the honor of caring for their customers’ pets that means even more.
Visit www.gochenauerkennels.com or call 717-569-6151.