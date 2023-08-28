Winner: Pet Grooming Salon
A Favorite: Kennel, Dog Day Care Center
For more than 50 years, local pet owners have trusted Gochenauer Kennels with the care of their four-legged family members. As a reflection of that high-quality pet care, Gochenauer’s has been voted a favorite by LNP readers for 22 years in a row.
Since 1971, Gochenauer Pet Resort has been providing outstanding services, advanced level of care and attentive caregivers.
Gochenauer Pet Resort was built on a strong work ethic and a commitment by owners and staff to care for your pet as if it were their own. Their professional staff is committed to giving your pet individualized care and attention to ensure it adjusts to its temporary home.
The Gochenauer family and their employees provide doggie day care, long- and short-term boarding of cats and dogs, and dog grooming services. They recently added off-leash play, exercise and play packages.
From the beginning, the Gochenauers offered boarding, grooming and pet supplies. Day care was added about 12 years ago, but the business is largely the same as it was over 50 years ago.
Boarding facilities offer individual kennel runs with climate-controlled living quarters. Meals, snacks and a veterinarian-approved exercise plan are included.
Gochenauer’s selection of retail pet supplies includes Premium Pet Foods, Toys, and Treats.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Gochenauers and their staff are honored to be recognized by LNP’s readers, but it’s the honor of caring for their customers’ pets that means even more.
At Gochenauer’s, your pet is always treated like family and provided with all the essentials to keep them happy and healthy until you return. Request an appointment 24/7 at our new website, gochenauerpetresort.com, or during normal business hours by calling 717-569-6151.