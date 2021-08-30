Your pet’s home away from home is at Gochenauer Kennels

Gochenauer Kennels has been voted a favorite by the readers of LNP for 20 years in a row.
The recognition is a testament to their five decades of providing the highest quality care for pets.
Gochenauer Kennels, established in 1971, is a family owned and operated pet care facility built on a strong work ethic and a commitment to providing the highest quality care for pets - Caring for your pets the same way they’d want their own pets to be treated.
The Gochenauer family and their employees provide doggie day care, long- and short-term boarding of cats and dogs, and dog grooming services. They recently added off-leash play, exercise and play packages.
From the beginning, the Gochenauers offered boarding, grooming and pet supplies.
Day care was added about 11 years ago, but the business is largely the same as it was 50 years ago.
Boarding facilities offer individual kennel runs with climate-controlled living quarters. Meals, snacks and a veterinarian-approved exercise plan are included.
Gochenauer’s selection of retail pet supplies includes Lupine collars and leashes, Kong toys, TropiClean shampoo, Taste of the Wild and Natural Way dog food, Red Barn Natural Bones, Nylabone bones and Slumber pet beds.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Gochenauers and their staff are honored to be recognized by LNP’s readers, but it’s the honor of caring for their customers’ pets that means even more.
Visit gochenauerkennels.com
or call 717-569-6151.