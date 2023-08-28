Winner: 55+ Community, Personal Care/Assisted Living Facility, Retirement Community, In-Home Companion Care (non-Health Care) for Connections at Home VIA Willow Valley
A Favorite: Apartment Community, Healring Specialist for Integrity Hearing Solutions VIA Willow Valley
Willow Valley Communities is honored that you chose us as your favorite for multiple senior living-related categories in the 2023 LNP Readers’Choice Awards. Our 1,400 team members who dedicate themselves to excellence each day say, “Thank you.”
For nearly 40 years, Willow Valley Communities has been a premier 55-plus community in Lancaster County. We look forward to continuing our tradition of innovative excellence for decades to come, here on our main campus and expanding into Lancaster City at our next generation of exquisite residences: Mosaic by Willow Valley Communities.
Rising 20 stories above Lancaster City, Mosaic will be the tallest building in the county with unmatched accessibility to the vibrant city life of Lancaster with over 300 places to eat, drink, shop, and be entertained right outside the front door. Mosaic is ideal for those who desire the extraordinary lifestyle and benefits Willow Valley Communities is known for, but also seek an urban setting and exciting downtown Lancaster City experiences.
All Willow Valley Communities residents, including future Mosaic residents, will enjoy the same level of award-winning service and amenities and the exceptional value of Lifecare. Willow Valley Communities’ Type A Lifecare contract entitles you to short- or long-term care at our main campus if ever needed, with no increase to your monthly fee because of that need. This means that your nest egg is protected by predictable future fees. Willow Valley Communities is the only exclusively Type A Lifecare community in Lancaster County.
With seemingly endless opportunities for engagement, wellness, learning, and growth, Willow Valley Communities residents are inspired to embrace the possibilities of a Life Lived Forward.
And with the financial peace of mind of Type A Lifecare, your assets are protected for future generations. We’d be honored to help you learn more.
Willow Valley Communities