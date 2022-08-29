Greenawalt Roofing Company
WINNER: Roofing
A FAVORITE: Doors, Siding
Greenawalt Roofing Company has proudly served Pennsylvania since 2004 and was established in Lancaster by Travis Greenawalt to provide exceptional roofing services to local residents. The team at Greenawalt is incredibly honored to have been selected as Lancaster’s favorite roofer for 7 years in a row. “I don’t want people to think that because this is a family business where just a few of us take all the credit,” said Travis. “Our whole team is the Greenawalt family, and that’s what has made our success over the last 18 years possible.
Connie Greenawalt, Travis’ wife, who handles the day-to-day operations said, “Everyone here is family. We take care of each other and do our best every day for our customers.” Greenawalt Roofing makes it their goal to install the best products using the best methods and it is why they hold CertainTeed’s highest installer certification. It may also be why Greenawalt has won “Best/Favorite Roofer” for almost 10 years in a row from multiple reader’s choice awards, but the one that hits home the most for the Greenawalt Roofing team is LNP’s Readers’ Choice.
With over 18 years of experience, Greenawalt Roofing is one of Pennsylvania’s leading home exterior companies. Their goal is to transform homes while making them safer and drier with every installation. Every product Greenawalt Roofing offers – from roof replacements to gutters and siding – is backed by an industry-leading 12-year Workmanship Warranty and a Limited Lifetime Customer Assurance Warranty.
For more information, visit www.greenawaltroofing.com or facebook.com/greenawaltroofing.