The Market at Oregon Dairy has been a staple of the Lancaster County community for generations. What began 40 years ago as a mom-and-pop dairy store has grown into a supermarket, family restaurant, award-winning bakery and entertainment destination – all on a real working farm.
Many families enjoy spending time having some of Oregon Dairy’s famous ice cream which is made with milk from their own cows. Their farm activities get kids and grownups excited about local farming while having a lot of fun. Seasonal events, like the corn maze and the pumpkin patch, mean there’s always entertainment for the whole family at Oregon Dairy.
Unlike big chain supermarkets, The Market at Oregon Dairy knows where their produce comes from and has personal relationships with the people that grow their food. The staff at Oregon Dairy prepares every Pennsylvania Dutch dish by hand, using only the most authentic local recipes.
The Farmstead at Oregon Dairy is always serving up farm fresh family fun!
Visit oregondairy.com to see upcoming events, weekly grocery specials, restaurant menus and more.