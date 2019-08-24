Stephen G. Diamantoni MD & Associates has been serving patients in Lancaster County since 1985. Our staff includes eight physicians, six physician assistants, and an optometrist. We offer a broad range of services, including adult medicine, pediatric care, geriatrics, office surgery, gynecologic services and obstetric care. We have been delivering babies for 34 years!
Our practice has 5 family medicine locations covering a large geographic area, with 2 locations in Lancaster city, and offices in Quarryville, Leola and Hempfield (Health Campus). We provide patient care 7 days a week, with appointments available from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Our physicians are on call and available 24 hours a day. We often are seeing patients in our offices and treating emergencies when urgent care centers
are closed.
Our optometrist, Dr. D’Elia, provides exceptional eye care at our location at 319 N. Duke St. in Lancaster city. We are pleased to have been chosen the third best eye care center by the readers of LNP.
We are proud to welcome Elizabeth Maxwell MD into our practice. She is a recent graduate of the Family Practice Residency Program at Lancaster General Hospital. Dr. Maxwell is thrilled to be staying here in Lancaster to serve the community by providing outpatient and obstetric care. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and son and practicing and teaching yoga.