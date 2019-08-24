Since 1932 Stauffers of Kissel Home & Garden stores offer all the keys to success in planting, decorating, and creating the perfect indoor and outdoor living spaces.
Our team members take pride in providing you with the knowledge and tools that you need to care for all of your home and garden endeavors. We happily answer any questions that you may have and ensure that you are prepared to take on any D.I.Y project.
And if you don’t want to do it, we offer specialized services including landscape design, planting, delivery, on-site garden coaching, and mulching.
Though we’re always happy to guide you through picking out the perfect plant, we can also assist with interior and patio design. Trust our team to help you choose your next stunning outfit from the home & gift boutique, find the best home accent for a wall or countertop, or match you with the patio furniture of your dreams from our showrooms.
Our team members love to make a difference in our customers’ lives, and we are delighted to help you during your visit.
For any season or celebration, Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden Stores are here for you! For more information, please visit www.skh.com or facebook.com/skhgardencenter.