Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods stores are motivated by our shoppers that walk through the entrance doors. Since 1932, delighting shoppers with top quality products and unrivaled customer service has remained the standard that our stores are inspired to uphold.
Inside our stores you will meet friendly, dedicated team members whose goals include helping you find products, providing relevant product information, and improving your overall Stauffers experience.
By buying local, Stauffers supports its surrounding community and the small businesses that make it special. We bring you local products from more than 175 companies and farmers. In any area of the store where local products are in-stock, you’ll find a call-out on the shelf to help you support local companies.
Whether it is the freshness of farm ripe produce, our helpfulness of in-house butchers, or the delicious smell of Stauffers Signature baked goods, you’ll be delighted! The
Stauffers Fresh Foods stores continue to set the standard for quality service that has become our trademark. We welcome you to experience why we’ve been voted the #1 Grocery Store yet again!
For more information, visit www.skh.com or www.facebook.com/StauffersFreshFoods