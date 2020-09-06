Shopping
METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

ANTIQUE SHOP

1. Olde Brick House Shoppes

2. Burning Bridge Antique Market

3. The Old Country Store

ARCHERY SUPPLIES

1. Lancaster Archery Supply

2. Kinsey’s Outdoors

3. Weaver’s Store

BICYCLE/BICYCLING SUPPLIES

1. Martins Bike Shop

2. Lancaster Bicycle Shop

3. The Common Wheel Bicycle Shop

BOOK STORE

1. DogStar Books

2. Aaron’s Books

3. Winding Way Books

CARD SHOP

1. Centerville Hallmark

1. Kissel Village Cardtique

2. Norman’s Hallmark Shop

3. Kendig Cardtique

CONSIGNMENT SHOP/EVENT

1. Fashion Cents Consignment

2. CommunityAid

3. Little Bo-Tique Children’s Consignment Shop

FABRIC STORE

1. The Old Country Store

2 JOANN Fabrics and Craft Stores

3. Good’s Store

GIFT SHOP

1. Purple Robin Reserve

2. Kindred Collections

3. Olde Mill House Shoppe Inc

HUNTING SUPPLIES & ACCESSORIES

1. Kinsey’s Outdoors

2. Lancaster Archery Supply

3. Trop Gun Shop

QUILT SHOP

1. The Old Country Store

2. Lancaster Creative Reuse

3. Burkholder’s Fabrics

3. Log Cabin Quilt Shop

3. Riehl’s Quilts & Crafts

SEWING SHOP

1. Hinkletown Sewing Machine Shop

2. The Old Country Store

3. Lancaster Creative Reuse

THRIFT SHOP

1. Re-Uzit Shop of New Holland

2. Freedom Thrift

3. CommunityAid

Tags