C232QP10001C.jpg

ANTIQUE SHOP

1. Burning Bridge Antiques Market

2. Olde Brick House Shoppes

3. Bootleg Antiques

ARCHERY SUPPLIES

1. Lancaster Archery Supply

2. Kinsey's Outdoors

3. Weaver's Store

BICYCLE/BICYCLING SUPPLIES

1. Martins Bike & Fitness

2. The Common Wheel Community Center & Shop

3. Lancaster Bicycle Shop

BOOK STORE

1. DogStar Books

2. Aaron's Books

3. Pocket Books Shop

CARD SHOP

1. Hallmark Cardtique Stores

2. Bunyaad Marketplace

3. Madcap & Co.

CONSIGNMENT SHOP/EVENT

1. Fashion Cents Consignment

2. Weeusables

3. Waltman's Hidden Treasures

CUSTOM JEWELRY STORE

1. Brent Miller Jewelers & Goldsmiths

2. Parkhill Jewelry

3. Finch Jewelers

ESTATE JEWELRY STORE

1. Brent Miller Jewelers & Goldsmiths

2. Parkhill Jewelry

3. KNS Fine Jewelry Inc.

FABRIC STORE

1. The Old Country Store

2. Good's Store

3. Burkholder's Fabrics

FINE JEWELRY STORE

1. Brent Miller Jewelers & Goldsmiths

2. Parkhill Jewelry

3. Ream Jewelers

FITNESS EQUIPMENT

1. Martins Bike & Fitness

2. Christian's Fitness Factory

3. Play It Again Sports

GIFT SHOP

1. Purple Robin Reserve

2. Kindred Collections

3. Keystone Artisan Werks

HUNTING SUPPLIES & ACCESSORIES

1. Lancaster Archery Supply

2. Kinsey's Outdoors

3. The Sportsman's Shop

3. Trop Gun Shop

INDEPENDENT JEWELRY APPRAISER

1. KNS Fine Jewelry Inc.

2. Koser Jewelers

3. Finch Jewelers

KITCHEN STORE

1. Zest!

2. Reading China & Glass

3. The Restaurant Store

PLACE TO BUY A VACUUM CLEANER

1. Ristenbatt Vacuum

2. Ebersole's Vacuum Cleaner Sales & Service

3. AAA Vacuum & Sewing Center

PLACE TO BUY AREA RUGS

1. Phillips Paint & Decorating Center

2. Bunyaad Marketplace

3. Bomberger's Store

PLACE TO BUY FIREARMS

1. Kinsey's Outdoors

2. Morr Range

3. Trop Gun Shop

PLACE TO BUY HOME DECOR

1. Fashion Cents Consignment

2. Cocalico Creek Home

3. Crafted of Light and Lumber

3. Heritage Design Interiors Inc.

QUILT SHOP

1. The Old Country Store

2. Quilt Shop At Miller's

3. Riehl's Quilts & Crafts

SCRAP GOLD BUYER

1. Parkhill Jewelry

2. Veleska Jewelry

3. Security Rare Coins

SEWING SHOP

1. Hinkletown Sewing Machine Shop

2. The Old Country Store

3. AAA Vacuum & Sewing Center

THRIFT SHOP

1. Re-Uzit Shop of New Holland

2. ReUzit on State

3. Country Gift & Thrift Shoppe