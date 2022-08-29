ANTIQUE SHOP
1. Burning Bridge Antiques Market
2. Olde Brick House Shoppes
3. Bootleg Antiques
ARCHERY SUPPLIES
3. Weaver’s Store Inc.
BICYCLE/BICYCLING SUPPLIES
1. Martins Bike & Fitness
2. Shirk’s Bike Shop
3. Lititz Bikeworks
3. Lancaster Bicycle Shop
BOOK STORE
1. DogStar Books
2. Aaron’s Books
3. Pocket Books Shop
CARD SHOP
1. Norman’s Hallmark
2. Centerville Cardtique
2. Kissel Village Cardtique
3. Kendig Cardtique
CONSIGNMENT SHOP/EVENT
1. Fashion Cents Consignment
2. WeeUsables Consignment Event
3. Next to New Fine Furniture
CUSTOM JEWELRY STORE
1. Brent L. Miller Jewelers & Goldsmiths
2. Parkhill Jewelry
3. Ream Jewelers
ESTATE JEWELRY STORE
1. Brent L. Miller Jewelers & Goldsmiths
2. Parkhill Jewelry
3. Veleska Jewelry
FABRIC STORE
1. The Old Country Store
2. Mook Fabrics
3. Burkholder Fabrics
3. Good’s Store
FINE JEWELRY STORE
1. Brent L. Miller Jewelers & Goldsmiths
2. Parkhill Jewelry
3. Ream Jewelers
FITNESS EQUIPMENT
1. Martins Bike Shop
2. Play It Again Sports
3. Christian’s Fitness Factory
GIFT SHOP
2. Purple Robin Reserve
3. Olde Mill House Shoppe Inc.
3. Shady Maple Gift Shop
HUNTING SUPPLIES & ACCESSORIES
2. Kinsey’s Outdoors
3. Trop Gun Shop
3. Hake’s Sporting Goods
INDEPENDENT JEWELRY APPRAISER
1. Katy M. Clites, Independent Jewelry Appraisers
2. Ream Jewelers Fine Jewelry
3. Finch Jewelers
KITCHEN STORE
1. Zest!
2. The Restaurant Store
3. Reading China & Glass
PLACE TO BUY A VACUUM CLEANER
1. Ebersole’s Vacuum Cleaner Sales & Service
2. Ristenbatt Vacuum
3. AAA Vacuum & Sewing Center
PLACE TO BUY AREA RUGS
1. Phillips Paint & Decorating Center
2. Essis & Sons Carpet One Floor & Home
3. Carpet & Tile Mart
PLACE TO BUY FIREARMS
2. Morr Range
3. Trop Gun Shop
PLACE TO BUY HOME DECOR
1. Fashion Cents Consignment
2. Cocalico Creek Home
3. INTERIORS HOME
3. Olde Mill House Shoppe Inc.
QUILT SHOP
1. The Old Country Store
2. Quilt Shop at Miller’s
3. Log Cabin Quilt Shop
3. Riehl’s Quilts & Crafts
SCRAP GOLD BUYER
1. Parkhill Jewelry
2. AM Jewelry Inc.
3. Veleska Jewelry
3. Security Rare Coins
SEWING SHOP
1. Hinkletown Sewing Machine Shop
2. The Old Country Store
3. AAA Vacuum & Sewing Center
THRIFT SHOP
1. Re-Uzit Shop of New Holland
2. Country Gift & Thrift Shoppe
3. ReUzit on State