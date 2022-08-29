N2205P49002C.png

ANTIQUE SHOP

1. Burning Bridge Antiques Market

2. Olde Brick House Shoppes

3. Bootleg Antiques

ARCHERY SUPPLIES

1. Lancaster Archery Supply

2. Kinsey’s Outdoors

3. Weaver’s Store Inc.

BICYCLE/BICYCLING SUPPLIES

1. Martins Bike & Fitness

2. Shirk’s Bike Shop

3. Lititz Bikeworks

3. Lancaster Bicycle Shop

BOOK STORE

1. DogStar Books

2. Aaron’s Books

3. Pocket Books Shop

CARD SHOP

1. Norman’s Hallmark

2. Centerville Cardtique

2. Kissel Village Cardtique

3. Kendig Cardtique

CONSIGNMENT SHOP/EVENT

1. Fashion Cents Consignment

2. WeeUsables Consignment Event

3. Next to New Fine Furniture

CUSTOM JEWELRY STORE

1. Brent L. Miller Jewelers & Goldsmiths

2. Parkhill Jewelry

3. Ream Jewelers

ESTATE JEWELRY STORE

1. Brent L. Miller Jewelers & Goldsmiths

2. Parkhill Jewelry

3. Veleska Jewelry

FABRIC STORE

1. The Old Country Store

2. Mook Fabrics

3. Burkholder Fabrics

3. Good’s Store

FINE JEWELRY STORE

1. Brent L. Miller Jewelers & Goldsmiths

2. Parkhill Jewelry

3. Ream Jewelers

FITNESS EQUIPMENT

1. Martins Bike Shop

2. Play It Again Sports

3. Christian’s Fitness Factory

GIFT SHOP

1. Kindred Collections

2. Purple Robin Reserve

3. Olde Mill House Shoppe Inc.

3. Shady Maple Gift Shop

HUNTING SUPPLIES & ACCESSORIES

1. Lancaster Archery Supply

2. Kinsey’s Outdoors

3. Trop Gun Shop

3. Hake’s Sporting Goods

INDEPENDENT JEWELRY APPRAISER

1. Katy M. Clites, Independent Jewelry Appraisers

2. Ream Jewelers Fine Jewelry

3. Finch Jewelers

KITCHEN STORE

1. Zest!

2. The Restaurant Store

3. Reading China & Glass

PLACE TO BUY A VACUUM CLEANER

1. Ebersole’s Vacuum Cleaner Sales & Service

2. Ristenbatt Vacuum

3. AAA Vacuum & Sewing Center

PLACE TO BUY AREA RUGS

1. Phillips Paint & Decorating Center

2. Essis & Sons Carpet One Floor & Home

3. Carpet & Tile Mart

PLACE TO BUY FIREARMS

1. Kinsey’s Outdoors

2. Morr Range

3. Trop Gun Shop

PLACE TO BUY HOME DECOR

1. Fashion Cents Consignment

2. Cocalico Creek Home

3. INTERIORS HOME

3. Olde Mill House Shoppe Inc.

QUILT SHOP

1. The Old Country Store

2. Quilt Shop at Miller’s

3. Log Cabin Quilt Shop

3. Riehl’s Quilts & Crafts

SCRAP GOLD BUYER

1. Parkhill Jewelry

2. AM Jewelry Inc.

3. Veleska Jewelry

3. Security Rare Coins

SEWING SHOP

1. Hinkletown Sewing Machine Shop

2. The Old Country Store

3. AAA Vacuum & Sewing Center

THRIFT SHOP

1. Re-Uzit Shop of New Holland

2. Country Gift & Thrift Shoppe

3. ReUzit on State