ANTIQUE SHOP
1| Burning Bridge Antiques Market
304 Walnut St, Columbia
2| BUiLDiNG CHARACTER
342 N Queen St, Lancaster
3| Olde Brick House Shoppes
711 Rohrerstown Rd, Lancaster
ARCHERY SUPPLIES
1| Lancaster Archery Supply
2195-A Old Philadelphia Pk, Lancaster
2| Weaver’s Store
1011 Dry Tavern Rd, Denver
3| Kinsey’s Outdoors
1658 Steel Way, Mount Joy
BICYCLE/BICYCLING SUPPLIES
1| Martin’s Bike Shop
1891 Division Hwy, Ephrata
2| Lancaster Bicycle Shop
1138 Manheim Pk, Lancaster
3| Shirk’s Bike Shop
1649 Ligalaw Rd, East Earl
BOOK STORE
1| DogStar Books
401 W Lemon St, Lancaster
2| Aaron’s Books
35 E Main St, Lititz
3| Winding Way Books
118 W Chestnut St 2nd Floor, Lancaster
CARD SHOP
1| Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden
Various Locations
2| Norman’s Hallmark
260 Park City Cntr, Lancaster
3| Royer Pharmacy
Various Locations
CONSIGNMENT SHOP/EVENT
1| Fashion Cents Consignment
235 N Decatur St, Strasburg
2| Twice Found
309-311 N Queen St, Lancaster
3| Peach Bottom Consignment
1854 Lancaster Pk, Peach Bottom
FABRIC STORE
1| The Old Country Store
3510 Old Philadelphia Pk, Intercourse
2| Good’s Store
Various Locations
3| Weaver’s Dry Goods
Various Locations
FIREARMS
1| Morr Indoor Range and Training Center
2488 Willow Street Pk, Lancaster
1| Trop Gun Shop
910 N Hoover St, Elizabethtown
2| Kinsey’s Outdoors
1658 Steel Wy, Mount Joy
3| The Sportsman’s Shop
1214 Main St, East Earl
FITNESS EQUIPMENT
1| CFF Fitness
409 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster
2| Martin’s Bike Shop
1891 Division Hwy, Ephrata
3| Play it Again Sports
411 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster
GIFT SHOP
1| Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden
Various Locations
2| Life Moments Candle Co.
2 E 28th Division Hwy, Lititz
3| The Speckled Sheep
2707 Old Philadelphia Pk, Bird-in-Hand
GOLF EQUIPMENT
1| Golf Etc. Lancaster
1264 Lititz Pk, Lancaster
2| Dick’s Sporting Goods
1587 Fruitville Pk, Lancaster
3| Four Seasons Golf Course
949 Church St, Landisville
3| Foxchase Golf Club
300 Stevens Rd, Stevens
3| Play it Again Sports
411 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster
HUNTING SUPPLIES & ACCESSORIES
1| Kinsey Outdoors
1658 Steel Way, Mount Joy
2| Cabela’s
100 Cabela Dr, Hamburg
3| Lancaster Archery Supply
2195-A Old Philadelphia Pk, Lancaster
3| Morr Indoor Range and Training Center
2488 Willow Street Pk, Lancaster
3| The Sportsman’s Shop
1214 Main St, East Earl
QUILT SHOP
1| The Old Country Store
3510 Old Philadelphia Pk, Intercourse
2| Log Cabin Quilt Shop
2679 Old Philadelphia Pk, Bird-in-Hand
3| Village Quilts in Kitchen Kettle Village
3529 Old Philadelphia Pk, Intercourse
SEWING SHOP
1| Hinkletown Sewing
232 Wanner Rd, Ephrata
2| The Old Country Store
3510 Old Philadelphia Pk, Intercourse
3| Log Cabin Quilt Shop
2679 Old Philadelphia Pk, Bird-in-Hand
SPORTS EQUIPMENT
1| Dick’s Sporting Goods
1587 Fruitville Pk, Lancaster
2| Angelo’s Soccer Corner
360 Steel Way #1, Lancaster
3| Play it Again Sports
411 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster
THRIFT SHOP
1| Re-Uzit Shop of New Holland
707 W Main St, New Holland
2| Fashion Cents Consignment
255 N Decatur St, Strasburg
3| Mount Joy Gift and Thrift
413 W Main St, Mount Joy
TOY STORE
1| Fashion Cents Consignment
255 N Decatur St, Strasburg
2| Outback Toys
101 W Lincoln Ave, Lititz
3| Lapp’s Toys & Furniture
2220 Horseshoe Rd, Lancaster
YARN SHOP
1| The Speckled Sheep
705 Olde Hickory Rd, Bird-in-Hand
2| Lancaster Yarn Shop
3519 Old Philadelphia Pk, Intercourse
3| Ewebiquitous
15 S Broad St, Lititz