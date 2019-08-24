Shopping
METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

ANTIQUE SHOP

1| Burning Bridge Antiques Market

304 Walnut St, Columbia

2| BUiLDiNG CHARACTER

342 N Queen St, Lancaster

3| Olde Brick House Shoppes

711 Rohrerstown Rd, Lancaster

ARCHERY SUPPLIES

1| Lancaster Archery Supply

2195-A Old Philadelphia Pk, Lancaster

2| Weaver’s Store

1011 Dry Tavern Rd, Denver

3| Kinsey’s Outdoors

1658 Steel Way, Mount Joy

BICYCLE/BICYCLING SUPPLIES

1| Martin’s Bike Shop

1891 Division Hwy, Ephrata

2| Lancaster Bicycle Shop

1138 Manheim Pk, Lancaster

3| Shirk’s Bike Shop

1649 Ligalaw Rd, East Earl

BOOK STORE

1| DogStar Books

401 W Lemon St, Lancaster

2| Aaron’s Books

35 E Main St, Lititz

3| Winding Way Books

118 W Chestnut St 2nd Floor, Lancaster

CARD SHOP

1| Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden

Various Locations

2| Norman’s Hallmark

260 Park City Cntr, Lancaster

3| Royer Pharmacy

Various Locations

CONSIGNMENT SHOP/EVENT

1| Fashion Cents Consignment

235 N Decatur St, Strasburg

2| Twice Found

309-311 N Queen St, Lancaster

3| Peach Bottom Consignment

1854 Lancaster Pk, Peach Bottom

FABRIC STORE

1| The Old Country Store

3510 Old Philadelphia Pk, Intercourse

2| Good’s Store

Various Locations

3| Weaver’s Dry Goods

Various Locations

FIREARMS

1| Morr Indoor Range and Training Center

2488 Willow Street Pk, Lancaster

1| Trop Gun Shop

910 N Hoover St, Elizabethtown

2| Kinsey’s Outdoors

1658 Steel Wy, Mount Joy

3| The Sportsman’s Shop

1214 Main St, East Earl

FITNESS EQUIPMENT

1| CFF Fitness

409 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster

2| Martin’s Bike Shop

1891 Division Hwy, Ephrata

3| Play it Again Sports

411 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster

GIFT SHOP

1| Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden

Various Locations

2| Life Moments Candle Co.

2 E 28th Division Hwy, Lititz

3| The Speckled Sheep

2707 Old Philadelphia Pk, Bird-in-Hand

GOLF EQUIPMENT

1| Golf Etc. Lancaster

1264 Lititz Pk, Lancaster

2| Dick’s Sporting Goods

1587 Fruitville Pk, Lancaster

3| Four Seasons Golf Course

949 Church St, Landisville

3| Foxchase Golf Club

300 Stevens Rd, Stevens

3| Play it Again Sports

411 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster

HUNTING SUPPLIES & ACCESSORIES

1| Kinsey Outdoors

1658 Steel Way, Mount Joy

2| Cabela’s

100 Cabela Dr, Hamburg

3| Lancaster Archery Supply

2195-A Old Philadelphia Pk, Lancaster

3| Morr Indoor Range and Training Center

2488 Willow Street Pk, Lancaster

3| The Sportsman’s Shop

1214 Main St, East Earl

QUILT SHOP

1| The Old Country Store

3510 Old Philadelphia Pk, Intercourse

2| Log Cabin Quilt Shop

2679 Old Philadelphia Pk, Bird-in-Hand

3| Village Quilts in Kitchen Kettle Village

3529 Old Philadelphia Pk, Intercourse

SEWING SHOP

1| Hinkletown Sewing

232 Wanner Rd, Ephrata

2| The Old Country Store

3510 Old Philadelphia Pk, Intercourse

3| Log Cabin Quilt Shop

2679 Old Philadelphia Pk, Bird-in-Hand

SPORTS EQUIPMENT

1| Dick’s Sporting Goods

1587 Fruitville Pk, Lancaster

2| Angelo’s Soccer Corner

360 Steel Way #1, Lancaster

3| Play it Again Sports

411 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster

THRIFT SHOP

1| Re-Uzit Shop of New Holland

707 W Main St, New Holland

2| Fashion Cents Consignment

255 N Decatur St, Strasburg

3| Mount Joy Gift and Thrift

413 W Main St, Mount Joy

TOY STORE

1| Fashion Cents Consignment

255 N Decatur St, Strasburg

2| Outback Toys

101 W Lincoln Ave, Lititz

3| Lapp’s Toys & Furniture

2220 Horseshoe Rd, Lancaster

YARN SHOP

1| The Speckled Sheep

705 Olde Hickory Rd, Bird-in-Hand

2| Lancaster Yarn Shop

3519 Old Philadelphia Pk, Intercourse

3| Ewebiquitous

15 S Broad St, Lititz