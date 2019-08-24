Premier Self Storage was established in June 2009 and is professionally managed by High Associates, LTD. Located right off the Greenfield Road Exit of Route 30 in Lancaster, Premier Self Storage prides itself on offering tenants unparalleled service with competitive pricing. Their goal is to deliver the best storage experience for their customers. Premier tenants have 24-hour access, seven days a week.
Premier Self Storage is an all-interior, fully climate-controlled, state-of-the-art storage facility, with more than 540 units for residential and business storage. With three levels of self-storage, Premier has units of all sizes, including “super-unit” sizes for larger businesses or personal storage. The facility has residential, corporate, retail and college student storage specialists to assist you, as well as heavy-duty moving equipment to make your move-in a breeze. They offer hand trucks, wagons, flatbeds, dollies and pallet jacks for free on-site easy moving.
In addition to premium storage solutions, Premier Self Storage has an on-site retail store to help with organization, transportation and the overall moving process. You can find storage and packing supplies, such as moving blankets, packing tape, packing paper, bubble wrap, various size boxes, shelving and so much more! Premier takes care of the headaches associated with storing your belongings and helps to give you peace of mind.