Winner: Dog Training, Kennel & Dog Day Care
When Laurie Yost decided to open Playful Pups Retreat in 2010, she knew she had to ask herself one question: “Why?”
“What it came down to for me was providing our clients with peace of mind,” she says. “We do that through offering a happy, healthy, safe place for their dogs to be.”
Playful Pups Retreat is a premier pet resort with two Elizabethtown locations. The original Milton Grove Road location is a canine utopia on 19 beautiful acres. It offers upscale, climate-controlled overnight lodging with a variety of accommodations, including some that can host multi-dog families. The Hershey Road location focuses on doggie daycare, offering three levels of care: traditional; enrichment, for dogs who have a little more drive or require more structure and training; and puppy social skills.
“We really do put a tremendous amount of emphasis on personalizing the stay for every dog, because every dog is unique,” Yost says.
The Playful Pups team gets to know each dog so they can tailor their stay to their unique personality and traits and ensure pups start off on the right paw. Some dogs might require special attention, whether it’s hand feeding, belly rubs or extra snuggle time.
Overnight guest rooms are entirely indoors, which means dogs get plenty of love and attention during potty trips and activity sessions, instead of spending time alone. A variety of fun activity packages are also available to provide additional mental and physical stimulation. “We want the dogs to get out of their rooms and have fun so they’re not missing mom and dad.”
Playful Pups Retreat employs a team of nearly 60 who are dedicated to the care of dogs and treat every dog like their own. They are continually training to learn how to better communicate with their canine clients.
Yost recently earned certification as a Certified Professional Animal Care Operator (CPACO) from the Professional Animal Care Certification Council, making Playful Pups one of only three pet care facilities in the state to hold such credentials.
“In the world we live in now, our dogs are our children,” Yost says. “People really have very high expectations for the level of care their dogs receive when they’re not with them. Our goal is to always exceed their expectations.”
For more information, visit playfulpupsretreat.com, or find us on Facebook: Facebook.com/PlayfulPupsRetreat (Milton Grove Rd), Facebook.com/PlayfulPupsRetreatDayCareTraining (Hershey Rd).