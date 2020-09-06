Dogs are more than just our best friends; they’re part of the family. But for those times when they can’t be with family, there’s Playful Pups Retreat.
Founded in 2010 by owner Laurie Yost, Playful Pups Retreat is a premier pet resort, now with two Elizabethtown locations that offer a host of services, from training and socialization to daycare and overnight accommodations.
Whether you’re away for the day, on an extended vacation, or simply in need of obedience training and grooming services, the staff at Playful Pups Retreat provides a healthy, fun and nurturing environment for your dog.
The original Milton Grove Road location is a canine utopia on 19 beautiful acres. It offers upscale, climate-controlled overnight lodging with a variety of accommodations, including Petite Pooch Rooms, Junior Suites, Standard Suites and Luxury Suites that can easily host multi-dog families. Guest rooms are entirely indoors, which means dogs get plenty of love and attention during potty trips and activity sessions, instead of spending time alone. A variety of fun activity packages are also available to provide additional mental and physical stimulation. The Milton Grove Road location also offers bathing services and poochie pedicures.
In May, Playful Pups Retreat opened its newest location, on Hershey Road, where it offers traditional doggie daycare, canine enrichment club daycare and puppy social skills daycare, along with bathing services, dayboarding and a variety of training classes.
Playful Pups Retreat employs a staff of 38 highly trained adults who are dedicated to the care of dogs and treat every dog like their own.
In addition to its services, Playful Pups Retreat also carries a variety of high-quality, brand-name pet products made in the USA, including collars and leashes, treats, toys, bones, holistic flea and tick treatments, CBD oil and more.
Hours at the Milton Grove Road location are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Hershey Road location is open 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with special events Saturday and Sunday.
Owners lodging their dogs for an overnight stay of four nights or more can take advantage of the current promotion: Buy three activity packages and get one free.
For more information, visit playfulpupsretreat.com, facebook.com/PlayfulPupsRetreat (Milton Grove Road) or facebook.com/playfulPupsRetreatDayCareTraining (Hershey Road).