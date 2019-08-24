DOG DAY CARE
1| Gochenauer Kennels
995 Fruitville Pk, Lititz
2| Playful Pups Retreat
406 Hershey Rd, Elizabethtown
3| Canine Country Club
Various Locations
KENNEL
1| Playful Pups Retreat
850 Milton Grove Rd, Elizabethtown
2| Gochenauer Kennels
995 Fruitville Pk, Lititz
3| Canine Country Club
Various Locations
PET GROOMING
1| Gochenauer Kennels
995 Fruitville Pk, Lititz
2| D’Tails Grooming
850 Milton Grove Rd, Elizabethtown
3| Renee’s Pet Grooming Salon and Shoppe
117 Oakridge Dr, Mountville
PET SUPPLY STORE
1| That Fish Place - That Pet Place
237 Centerville Rd, Lancaster
2| Waggin’ Wheels Pet Supply
709 Cloverleaf Rd, Elizabethtown
3| Keystone Pet Place
100 W Main St, Mount Joy
PLACE TO ADOPT/BUY A PET
1| Humane League of Lancaster County
2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster
2| Pet Pantry of Lancaster County
26 Millersville Rd, Lancaster
3| Pitties Love Peace
850 Milton Grove Rd, Elizabethtown
VETERINARIAN
1| Willow Run Veterinary Clinic
320 Beaver Valley Pk, Willow Street
2| Neffsville Veterinary Clinic
2555 Lititz Pk, Lancaster
3| Manheim Pike Veterinary Hospital
1669 Manheim Pike, Lancaster