Parkhill Jewelry
WINNER: Groomsmen Gifts, Scrap Gold Buyer
A FAVORITE: Bridesmaid Gifts, Engagement & Wedding Rings, Fine Jewelry Store, Custom Jewelry Store, Estate Jewelry Store
For over 31 years, Parkhill Jewelry has helped generations of local families mark the important occasions in their lives, from engagements to the birth of a child to anniversaries.
That’s why readers have voted them No. 1 for groomsmen gifts and scrap gold buying and a favorite for bridesmaid gifts, engagement and wedding rings, fine jewelry, custom jewelry and estate jewelry.
Owner Bernie Shiffler and his friendly sales team have a vast knowledge of both products and people and can guide you through the most difficult purchasing decisions, whether you are looking for the perfect ring to pop the question or a special Christmas or Valentine’s Day gift.
Since its beginnings three decades ago, Parkhill Jewelry has grown from a small store to a multiple-brand jewelry retailer, with a selection that ranges from classic to cutting edge. Their Ephrata location is a treasure trove of brilliant diamonds and other gemstones, fine gold and silver jewelry, including rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, and elegant watches. They offer custom-made styles and jewelry repair, too.
Perhaps Parkhill Jewelry’s greatest treasures are the personal relationships with customers. Those customers are the inspiration for jewelry designs and for purchases at jewelry trade shows. The Parkhill staff often keeps customers in mind when they go on buying trips, and they hand select styles to suit customers’ individual tastes.
Whether you’re choosing wedding bands or you need earrings to match a favorite necklace, you’ll get personalized attention. They’ll also ensure your purchase stays beautiful for years to come with free regular cleanings. Plus, they’ll check the prongs on your rings for free to make sure you never lose a gemstone. Parkhill Jewelry also offers free layaway for all items to make gifting easy.
To explore all that Parkhill Jewelry has to offer, stop in the store, 5 W. Main St., Ephrata, during regular business hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Or visit parkhilljewelry.com and facebook.com/ParkhillJewelry.