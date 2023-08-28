Winner: Groomsmen Gifts, Scrap Gold Buyer
A Favorite: Bridesmaid Gifts, Engagement & Wedding Rings, Fine Jewelry Store, Custom Jewelry Store, Estate Jewelry Store
For over 36 years, Parkhill Jewelry has helped generations of local families mark the important occasions in their lives, from engagements to Christmas gifts, to the birth of a child to anniversaries. That’s why readers have voted them No. 1 for groomsmen gifts and scrap gold buying and a favorite for bridesmaid gifts, engagement and wedding rings, fine jewelry, custom jewelry and estate jewelry.
Since they only sell what they have carefully selected and inspected, they have unrivaled control, and they are obsessive about quality. They value individualism over mass production, and they carry all natural diamonds. Custom designs are their specialty!
Since its beginnings over three decades ago, Parkhill Jewelry has grown from a small store to a multiple-brand jewelry retailer, with a selection that ranges from classic to cutting edge. Their Ephrata location is a treasure trove of brilliant diamonds and other gemstones, fine gold and silver jewelry, including rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, and elegant watches. They offer custom-made styles and jewelry repair, too.
Perhaps Parkhill Jewelry’s greatest treasures are the personal relationships with customers. When you buy from Bernie Shiffler at Parkhill, you’re buying from a professional who eats, breathes and sleeps jewelry, not a clerk. You can trust them because they are an active part of your community, giving to local charities and volunteering for local causes.
Whether you’re choosing wedding bands or you need earrings to match a favorite necklace, you’ll get personalized attention. They’ll also ensure your purchase stays beautiful for years to come with free regular cleanings. Plus, they’ll check the prongs on your rings for free to make sure you never lose a gemstone. Parkhill Jewelry also offers free layaway for all items to make gifting easy.
To explore all that Parkhill Jewelry has to offer, stop in the store, 5 W. Main St., Ephrata, during regular business hours: 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. Saturday. Or visit Parkhilljewelry.com and Facebook.com/ParkhillJewelry.