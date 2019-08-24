No matter what time hunger strikes, you can be sure to satisfy it at the Park City Diner and Coffee Shop. It has been serving customers 24 hours a day, every day, since 2010. In fact, the diner has not closed its doors once since
Christmas 2010.
Park City Diner and Coffee Shop serves its extensive breakfast menu any time of day, including a variety of omelets, pancakes, French toast, breakfast sandwiches, steak and eggs, pastries and more. For lunch and dinner, people travel from far and wide just to try their crab cakes, but their menu also includes burgers, gyros, salads, homemade soups, open-faced sandwiches, melts, hand-cut steaks, seafood, Italian specialties and more. They also offer daily specials.
With its convenient location and extensive menu, Park City Diner and Coffee Shop is the perfect place to jump-start your day, enjoy a main meal, grab a quick bite or satisfy a late-night craving.
Park City Diner and its sister location, Knight & Day Diner in Lititz, are both open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Both diners have a friendly atmosphere and a very pleasant staff with many faithful customers that dine with us for at least one meal a day. They are known for their great prices and extra large portions—no one will leave hungry!
For more information, visit parkcitydiner.us and knddiner.com or search
Facebook for Park City Diner.