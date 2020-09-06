Scoops Ice Cream and Grille and Boulders Miniature Golf have been fixtures in Mountville for years, but they now have the same owners. Jason Risner and Gabby Petrina, owners of Scoops since 2010, purchased the Boulders mini golf course this year.
Boulders features 19 holes that wind through boulders, cascading waterfalls, and foot bridges that cross over streams and ponds. After working up an appetite on the golf course, players can head next door to Scoops for lunch, dinner or their signature cool treats.
Scoops carries 24 flavors of hand-dipped ice cream, soft serve and water ice. Their selection of Turkey Hill ice cream includes exclusive dip-shop flavors straight from the dairy that you won’t find in stores, like cotton candy, butter brickle and strawberry cheesecake. Try any of the flavors in one of Scoops’ Colossal Signature Sundaes or homemade waffle cones.
They also offer a casual dining menu featuring American fare such as cheesesteaks, Angus burgers and wraps, with weekly smoked specials like smoked brisket, smoked pork carnita tacos and lollipop chicken wings.
Scoops also has three food trucks to cater any type of event.
Scoops hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Boulders is open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The course offers weekday specials before 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and a half-price Play Again Special for those who want to play a second round of golf. They also have group rates that are perfect for corporate outings, team building, retreats, birthday parties and sports teams.
For more information, visit bouldersminigolf.com, scoopsgrille.com or Scoops Grille on Facebook.