Mike Zimmerman has dedicated his career to the well-being of others – first as a medicinal chemist developing new drugs for cancer patients and more recently as a wealth adviser helping clients achieve greater financial health.
A graduate of Jefferson University with a degree in biochemistry and a minor in finance and the University of Texas with a master’s degree in organic chemistry, Mike began his award-winning career in oncology research with GlaxoSmithKline.
He pivoted to the financial industry in 2008, and opened his own firm, Regal Wealth Advisors, in 2019 with immediate success. LNP readers have voted Regal Wealth Advisors first in the financial planner category in 2020 and 2021.
Mike specializes in financial, investment, retirement and estate planning, with an emphasis on risk management and tax efficiency. He and his team serve everyone from young investors just starting in their careers to those ready to enjoy their retirement years. Along with tailored solutions for growth income and estate transfers, Regal Wealth Advisors also offers business advisory services to help clients run their businesses more effectively.
Mike holds the designation of Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA), and has completed coursework in retirement-income planning, legacy planning and Social Security planning. In addition to his Readers’ Choice honors, Mike has also earned recognition as one of Central Penn Business Journal’s “Top 10 Wealth Managers in Central Pennsylvania” and “40 Under 40.”
They offer both virtual and in-person appointments at their Stevens office, 190 Cocalico Road, as well as the surrounding areas, and Sarasota FL. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and by appointment Friday. Regal Wealth Advisors also has an office in Sarasota, FL that opened in 2020, located at 1990 Main St. Suite 750, Sarasota, FL.
For more information, visit Regal-Wealth.com