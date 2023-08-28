Winner: Building Materials Supplies
Musselman Lumber offers a full line of decking and railing in the latest trends to help you expand your living space with style. Our selection is endless with options for any budget! Choose from cool coastal vibes to the sophisticated, authentic look of exotic hardwoods. With our wide range of realistic wood grains, textures, multi-width boards, and colors, we have something to satisfy even the most discriminating shopper. Including all the finishing touches, like ambient lighting, that creates a serene outdoor evening experience.
Musselman has scratch, fade, and stain resistance decking and railing products that are low-maintenance and come with industry leading warranties.
Unlike the big box stores, we have a team of decking specialists to assist you with everything from product selection to free, 3D, deck designs. See it before you buy it!
They are experts at helping you maximize your budget and get the perfect look to fit your lifestyle.
Regardless of your product choice, you can count on second to none service and a functional, swoon worthy oasis. It’s not too late! Visit one of our showrooms, pick up samples, talk style and start your project today!