55+ COMMUNITY
1. Willow Valley Communities
3. Steeple View Lofts
APARTMENT COMMUNITY
1. Steeple View Lofts
2. Willow Valley Communities
3. Highlands At Warwick
3. Woodcrest Villa - Continuing Care Retirement Community
LOCKSMITH
1. Wizard Lock & Safe Co
2. Neff's Integrated Security
3. Russell Safesmith and Locksmith
PERSONAL CARE/ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY
1. Willow Valley Communities
2. Landis Homes
PHOTOGRAPHER
1. Paul Jacobs Photography
2. PhotOlé Photography
3. Beth Cardwell Photography
3. Kirk Neidermyer Photography
RADIO STATION
1. WJTL - FM 90.3
2. WITF-FM
3. 96.1 SOX
RETIREMENT COMMUNITY
1. Willow Valley Communities
2. Landis Homes
SELF STORAGE
2. Moove in Self Storage
3. Peace of Mind Self Storage