N2103P32004C.png

55+ COMMUNITY

1. Willow Valley Communities

2. Masonic Village

3. Steeple View Lofts

APARTMENT COMMUNITY

1. Steeple View Lofts

2. Willow Valley Communities

3. Manor House Apartments

LOCKSMITH

1. Wizard Lock & Safe Co.

2. Neff’s Integrated Security

3. Russell Safesmith and Locksmith

PERSONAL CARE/ ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY

1. Willow Valley Communities

2. Masonic Village

3. Landis Homes

PHOTOGRAPHER

1. Hosh Posh Photography

2. Stacy Parmarter Photography

3. Angie Englerth Photography

RADIO STATION

1. WJTL Radio - FM 90.3

2. I105 WIOV

3. 96.1 SOX

RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

1. Willow Valley Communities

2. Masonic Village

3. Landis Homes

SELF STORAGE

1. Premier Self Storage at Greenfield

2. East End Storage

3. Moove In Self Storage