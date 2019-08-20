55+ COMMUNITY
1| Willow Valley Communities
600 Willow Valley Sq, Lancaster
2| Steeple View Lofts
118 N Water St, Lancaster
3| Masonic Village
1 Masonic Dr, Elizabethtown
APARTMENT COMMUNITY
1| Willow Valley Communities
600 Willow Valley Sq, Lancaster
2| Steeple View Lofts
118 N Water St, Lancaster
3| Park City Apartments
1710 Swarr Run Rd, Lancaster
EVENT PLANNER
1| Etcetera LLC
Lancaster
1| Simple Soiree
Lancaster
1| Stylish Occasions Wedding & Event Planning
Lancaster
2| Planned Perfection
21 N Prince St, Lancaster
2| Simply Events
201 Rock Lititz Blvd Ste 44, Lititz
2| Treasured Events
Lancaster
PHOTOGRAPHER
1| Kirk Neidermyer Photography
PO Box 513, New Holland
2| James T. Giffen Photography
Lancaster
3| Chrissy Mark Photography
1013 W Main St, Mount Joy
PLACE FOR FLORAL DESIGN
1| Floral Designs of Mount Joy
1599 W Main St, Mount Joy
2| Royer’s Flowers & Gifts
Various Locations
3| Petals With Style
117 S West End Ave, Lancaster
PLACE TO BUY AWARDS & TROPHIES
1| Signarama
1748 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
2| Lancaster Trophy House
29 E King St, Lancaster
2| Micheners Engraving Inc
307 N State St, Ephrata
RADIO STATION
1| WJTL FM 90.3
1875 Junction Rd, Manheim
2| WDAC FM 94.5
3| FM97 WLAN
RETIREMENT COMMUNITY
1| Willow Valley Communities
600 Willow Valley Sq, Lancaster
2| Landis Homes
1001 E Oregon Rd, Lititz
3| Masonic Village
1 Masonic Dr, Elizabethtown
SCRAP GOLD BUYER
1| Classic Estate Jewelry
1818 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
2| Parkhill Jewelry
5 W Main St, Ephrata
3| Security Rare Coins
1513 Lititz Pk, Lancaster
3| Vanscoy, Maurer & Bash Diamond Jewelers
830 Plaza Blvd, Lancaster
SELF STORAGE
1| Premier Self Storage
170 Independence Ct, Lancaster
2| Moove In Self Storage
Various Locations
3| Prospect Self Storage
3910 Continental Dr, Columbia
SIGN COMPANY
1| Signarama
1748 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
2| The H&H Group
854 N Prince St, Lancaster
3| FASTSIGNS
121 Centerville Rd, Lancaster