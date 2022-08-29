BIRTH CENTER
1. Women & Babies Hospital
2. UPMC Lititz Women’s Place
3. Birth Care & Family Health Services, Birth Center
CHIROPRACTOR
1. Wenger Chiropractic Group
2. Behrman Chiropractic
3. Dr. Jim Siegenthaler, DC
COSMETIC SURGEON
1. Wendell L. Funk, M.D. Cosmetic Surgery & Med Spa
2. Dr. Bryan Cicuto, DO
3. Chance T. Kaplan, MD, LG Health Physicians Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery
DENTAL PRACTICE
3. White Family Dental of Willow Street
EYE CARE CENTER
1. Eye Associates of Lancaster
2. Optometric Associates
3. Family Eye Group
FAMILY PRACTICE
1. LG Health Physicians Family Medicine Abbeyville
2. Penn State Health Medical Group - Kissel Hill
3. Penn State Health Medical Group - Lime Spring
FOOT/ANKLE PRACTICE
1. Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster
2. Lancaster Orthopedic Group
3. Martin Foot & Ankle
GENERAL SURGICAL PRACTICE
1. LG Health Physicians Surgical Group
2. Lancaster General Hospital
3. Surgical Specialists of Lancaster - UPMC
3. UPMC Lititz Wound and Hyperbaric Center - Hiep Phan, MD
HEARING SPECIALIST
1. A&E Audiology & Hearing Aid Center
2. The ENT Center
3. Integrity Hearing Solutions VIA Willow Valley
HOME HEALTH CARE AGENCY
3. BAYADA Home Health
HOSPICE AND PALLIATIVE CARE SPECIALIST
1. Hospice & Community Care
3. Caring Hospice Services of Central PA
3. BAYADA Home Health
HOSPITAL
1. Lancaster General Hospital
2. WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital
3. Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
3. UPMC Lititz
IN-HOME COMPANION CARE (NON-HEALTH CARE)
1. Connections at Home VIA Willow Valley
3. Visiting Angels
LASER EYE CENTER
1. Family Eye Group
2. Manning, Rommel & Thode Associates
3. Eye Associates of Lancaster
MEDICAL SPA
1. Blossom Med Spa
2. Alternative Healing of PA
3. Dermatology Associates of Lancaster
3. James Street MedSpa
NEUROLOGIST
1. Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster
2. Lancaster Neuroscience & Spine Associates
3. Neurology & Stroke Associates
NEUROSURGEON
1. Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster
2. Lancaster Neuroscience & Spine Associates
3. LG Health Physicians NeuroScience & Spine Associates
OBSTETRICAL PRACTICE
1. May-Grant Obstetrics & Gynecology
2. Doctors Eichenlaub and May
3. Lancaster Physicians for Women
OPHTHALMOLOGIST
1. Family Eye Group
2. Manning, Rommel & Thode Associates
3. Eye Associates of Lancaster
ORAL SURGEON
1. Conestoga Oral Surgery
2. Lititz Oral Surgery
3. Campus Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
ORTHODONTIC PRACTICE
1. Albright & Thiry Orthodontics
2. LOA Orthodontics
3. Weibel Orthodontics
ORTHOPEDIC PRACTICE
1. Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster
2. Lancaster Orthopedic Group
3. Westphal Orthopedics
PHYSICAL REHAB CENTER
1. Hartz Physical Therapy
2. Lancaster Orthopedic Group
3. Drevna-Hudson Physical Therapy Associates PC
SPORTS MEDICINE
1. Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster
2. Lancaster Orthopedic Group
3. Hartz Physical Therapy
URGENT CARE
1. Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster
2. Lancaster Orthopedic Group
3. Lancaster General Health Urgent Care