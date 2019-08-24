BIRTH CENTER
1| Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Women & Babies Hospital
690 Good Dr, Lancaster
2| Women’s Place at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz
1500 Highlands Dr, Lititz
3| WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital
169 Martin Ave, Ephrata
CHIROPRACTOR
1| Long’s Chiropractic
Health Services
3141 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
2| Wenger Chiropractic Group
Various Locations
3| Advanced Chiropractic & Rehab
900 Centerville Rd B, Lancaster
COSMETIC SURGEON
1| Wendell L. Funk, M.D.
230 Harrisburg Ave, Ste 7, Lancaster
2| Lancaster Plastic Surgery
1608 Lititz Pk, Lancaster
3| Dermatology Associates of Lancaster
1650 Crooked Oak Dr, Ste 200, Lancaster
DENTAL PRACTICE
1| Bender Dental Group
313 Primrose Ln, Mountville
2| Sieger Family Dentistry
119 W Main St, New Holland
3| White Family Dental
100 Continental Dr, Elizabethtown
EYE CARE CENTER
1| Eye Associates of Lancaster
1254 Lititz Pk, Lancaster
2| Campus Eye Center
2108 Harrisburg Pk, Ste 100, Lancaster
3| Diamantoni Associates Optical
Various Locations
FAMILY PRACTICE
1| Diamantoni & Associates
Various Locations
2| LG Health Physicians Family Medicine
Various Locations
3| Cornerstone Family Health Associates
6 W Newport Rd, Ste 2, Lititz
FOOT/ANKLE PRACTICE
1| Foot & Ankle Associates of Lancaster
Various Locations
2| Martin Foot & Ankle
Various Loactions
3| Henderson Podiatry, LLC
Various Locations
GASTROENTEROLOGY PRACTICE
1| Regional Gastroenterology Associates of Lancaster
2112 Harrisburg Pk Ste 202, Lancaster
GENERAL SURGICAL PRACTICE
1| Penn Medicine LG Health Physicians Surgical Group
2104 Harrisburg Pk, Ste 200, Lancaster
2| Vein Center of Lancaster
90 Good Dr, Ste 301, Lancaster
2| Westphal Orthopedics
2106 Harrisburg Pk #116, Lancaster
3| Lancaster Orthopedic Group
Various Locations
HEARING SPECIALIST
1| Integrity Hearing Solutions
600 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster
2| A&E Audiology & Hearing Aid Center
Various Locations
3| Pure Sound Hearing Aids
1013 W Main St, Ste 5, Mount Joy
HOME HEALTH CARE AGENCY
1| SmartLife VIA Willow Valley
1576 Lititz Pike, Lancaster,
2| Landis at Home
1001 E Oregon Rd, Lititz
3| Masonic Village
1 Masonic Dr, Elizabethtown
HOSPICE AND PALLIATIVE CARE SPECIALIST
1| Hospice and Community Care
685 Good Dr, Lancaster
2| Masonic Village
1 Masonic Dr, Elizabethtown
3| Connections at Home VIA Willow Valley
1576 Lititz Pk, Lancaster
HOSPITAL
1| Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health
Various Locations
2| WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital
169 Martin Ave, Ephrata
3| UPMC Pinnacle Lititz
1500 Highlands Dr, Lititz
IN-HOME COMPANION CARE (Non-Health Care)
1| Connections at Home VIA Willow Valley
1576 Lititz Pk, Lancaster
2| Landis at Home
1001 E Oregon Rd, Lititz
3| Visiting Angels
Various Locations
LASER EYE CENTER
1| Eye Associates of Lancaster
1254 Lititz Pk, Lancaster
2| Campus Eye Center
2108 Harrisburg Pk, Ste 100, Lancaster
3| Manning, Rommel & Thode Associates
2115 Noll Dr, Lancaster
MEDICAL SPA
1| Blossom Med Spa
190 Good Dr, Lancaster
2| Immerse LLC
1890 State St, Ste 2, East Petersburg
2| Ponessa Medical Massage Center
1864 Oregon Pk, Lancaster
NEUROLOGIST
1| Argires Marotti
160 N Pointe Blvd,Ste 200, Lancaster
2| Neurology & Stroke Associates
640 E Oregon Rd, Lititz
3| LG Health Physicians Neurology
2150 Harrisburg Pk Ste 200, Lancaster
NEUROSURGEON
1| Argires Marotti
160 North Pointe Blvd,Ste 200, Lancaster
2| LG Health Physicians Neuroscience & Spine Associates
1671 Crooked Oak Dr, Lancaster
3| Neurology & Stroke Associates
640 E Oregon Rd, Lititz
OBSTETRICAL PRACTICE
1| May-Grant Obstetrics & Gynecology
Various Locations
2| Diamantoni & Associates
Various Locations
2| Doctors Eichenlaub & May Obstetrics and Gynecology
2128 Embassy Dr, Lancaster
3| OBGYN Of Lancaster
Various Locations
OPHTHALMOLOGIST
1| Eye Associates of Lancaster
1254 Lititz Pk, Lancaster
2| Campus Eye Center
Various Locations
3| Manning, Rommel & Thode Associates
2115 Noll Dr, Lancaster
ORAL SURGEON
1| Conestoga Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Various Locations
2| Campus Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
1000 Rohrerstown Rd, Lancaster
3| Lancaster Oral Surgery Group
1834 Oregon Pk, Suite 21
3| Sudbrink Oral Surgery
Various Locations
ORTHODONTIC PRACTICE
1| Chikes Orthodontics
Various Locations
2| Albright and Thiry Orthodontics
Various Locations
3| LOA Orthodontics
1801 Fruitville Pk, Lancaster
ORTHOPEDIC SURGICAL PRACTICE
1| Lancaster Orthopedic
231 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster
2| Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster
Various Locations
3| Westphal Orthopedics
2106 Harrisburg Pk, Ste 116, Lancaster
PERSONAL CARE/ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY
1| Willow Valley Communities
600 Willow Valley Sq, Lancaster
2| Landis Homes
1001 E Oregon Rd, Lititz
3| Masonic Village
1 Masonic Dr, Elizabethtown
PHYSICAL REHAB CENTER
1| Willow Valley Communities
600 Willow Valley Sq, Lancaster
2| Hartz Physical Therapy
Various Locations
3| Lancaster Orthopedic Group
231 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster
SPORTS MEDICINE
1| Lancaster Orthopedic Group
231 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster
2| Hartz Physical Therapy
Various Locations
3| Diamantoni & Associates
Various Locations
3| Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster
Various Locations
URGENT CARE
1| Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health
Various Locations
2| Patient First
1625 Oregon Pk, Lancaster
3| MedExpress Urgent Care
4 Rohrerstown Rd, Lancaster