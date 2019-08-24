hearthealth.jpg
BIRTH CENTER

1| Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Women & Babies Hospital

690 Good Dr, Lancaster

2| Women’s Place at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz

1500 Highlands Dr, Lititz

3| WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital

169 Martin Ave, Ephrata

CHIROPRACTOR

1| Long’s Chiropractic

Health Services

3141 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

2| Wenger Chiropractic Group

Various Locations

3| Advanced Chiropractic & Rehab

900 Centerville Rd B, Lancaster

COSMETIC SURGEON

1| Wendell L. Funk, M.D.

230 Harrisburg Ave, Ste 7, Lancaster

2| Lancaster Plastic Surgery

1608 Lititz Pk, Lancaster

3| Dermatology Associates of Lancaster

1650 Crooked Oak Dr, Ste 200, Lancaster

DENTAL PRACTICE

1| Bender Dental Group

313 Primrose Ln, Mountville

2| Sieger Family Dentistry

119 W Main St, New Holland

3| White Family Dental

100 Continental Dr, Elizabethtown

EYE CARE CENTER

1| Eye Associates of Lancaster

1254 Lititz Pk, Lancaster

2| Campus Eye Center

2108 Harrisburg Pk, Ste 100, Lancaster

3| Diamantoni Associates Optical

Various Locations

FAMILY PRACTICE

1| Diamantoni & Associates

Various Locations

2| LG Health Physicians Family Medicine

Various Locations

3| Cornerstone Family Health Associates

6 W Newport Rd, Ste 2, Lititz

FOOT/ANKLE PRACTICE

1| Foot & Ankle Associates of Lancaster

Various Locations

2| Martin Foot & Ankle

Various Loactions

3| Henderson Podiatry, LLC

Various Locations

GASTROENTEROLOGY PRACTICE

1| Regional Gastroenterology Associates of Lancaster

2112 Harrisburg Pk Ste 202, Lancaster

GENERAL SURGICAL PRACTICE

1| Penn Medicine LG Health Physicians Surgical Group

2104 Harrisburg Pk, Ste 200, Lancaster

2| Vein Center of Lancaster

90 Good Dr, Ste 301, Lancaster

2| Westphal Orthopedics

2106 Harrisburg Pk #116, Lancaster

3| Lancaster Orthopedic Group

Various Locations

HEARING SPECIALIST

1| Integrity Hearing Solutions

600 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster

2| A&E Audiology & Hearing Aid Center

Various Locations

3| Pure Sound Hearing Aids

1013 W Main St, Ste 5, Mount Joy

HOME HEALTH CARE AGENCY

1| SmartLife VIA Willow Valley

1576 Lititz Pike, Lancaster,

2| Landis at Home

1001 E Oregon Rd, Lititz

3| Masonic Village

1 Masonic Dr, Elizabethtown

HOSPICE AND PALLIATIVE CARE SPECIALIST

1| Hospice and Community Care

685 Good Dr, Lancaster

2| Masonic Village

1 Masonic Dr, Elizabethtown

3| Connections at Home VIA Willow Valley

1576 Lititz Pk, Lancaster

HOSPITAL

1| Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Various Locations

2| WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital

169 Martin Ave, Ephrata

3| UPMC Pinnacle Lititz

1500 Highlands Dr, Lititz

IN-HOME COMPANION CARE (Non-Health Care)

1| Connections at Home VIA Willow Valley

1576 Lititz Pk, Lancaster

2| Landis at Home

1001 E Oregon Rd, Lititz

3| Visiting Angels

Various Locations

LASER EYE CENTER

1| Eye Associates of Lancaster

1254 Lititz Pk, Lancaster

2| Campus Eye Center

2108 Harrisburg Pk, Ste 100, Lancaster

3| Manning, Rommel & Thode Associates

2115 Noll Dr, Lancaster

MEDICAL SPA

1| Blossom Med Spa

190 Good Dr, Lancaster

2| Immerse LLC

1890 State St, Ste 2, East Petersburg

2| Ponessa Medical Massage Center

1864 Oregon Pk, Lancaster

NEUROLOGIST

1| Argires Marotti

160 N Pointe Blvd,Ste 200, Lancaster

2| Neurology & Stroke Associates

640 E Oregon Rd, Lititz

3| LG Health Physicians Neurology

2150 Harrisburg Pk Ste 200, Lancaster

NEUROSURGEON

1| Argires Marotti

160 North Pointe Blvd,Ste 200, Lancaster

2| LG Health Physicians Neuroscience & Spine Associates

1671 Crooked Oak Dr, Lancaster

3| Neurology & Stroke Associates

640 E Oregon Rd, Lititz

OBSTETRICAL PRACTICE

1| May-Grant Obstetrics & Gynecology

Various Locations

2| Diamantoni & Associates

Various Locations

2| Doctors Eichenlaub & May Obstetrics and Gynecology

2128 Embassy Dr, Lancaster

3| OBGYN Of Lancaster

Various Locations

OPHTHALMOLOGIST

1| Eye Associates of Lancaster

1254 Lititz Pk, Lancaster

2| Campus Eye Center

Various Locations

3| Manning, Rommel & Thode Associates

2115 Noll Dr, Lancaster

ORAL SURGEON

1| Conestoga Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Various Locations

2| Campus Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

1000 Rohrerstown Rd, Lancaster

3| Lancaster Oral Surgery Group

1834 Oregon Pk, Suite 21

3| Sudbrink Oral Surgery

Various Locations

ORTHODONTIC PRACTICE

1| Chikes Orthodontics

Various Locations

2| Albright and Thiry Orthodontics

Various Locations

3| LOA Orthodontics

1801 Fruitville Pk, Lancaster

ORTHOPEDIC SURGICAL PRACTICE

1| Lancaster Orthopedic

231 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster

2| Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster

Various Locations

3| Westphal Orthopedics

2106 Harrisburg Pk, Ste 116, Lancaster

PERSONAL CARE/ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY

1| Willow Valley Communities

600 Willow Valley Sq, Lancaster

2| Landis Homes

1001 E Oregon Rd, Lititz

3| Masonic Village

1 Masonic Dr, Elizabethtown

PHYSICAL REHAB CENTER

1| Willow Valley Communities

600 Willow Valley Sq, Lancaster

2| Hartz Physical Therapy

Various Locations

3| Lancaster Orthopedic Group

231 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster

SPORTS MEDICINE

1| Lancaster Orthopedic Group

231 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster

2| Hartz Physical Therapy

Various Locations

3| Diamantoni & Associates

Various Locations

3| Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster

Various Locations

URGENT CARE

1| Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Various Locations

2| Patient First

1625 Oregon Pk, Lancaster

3| MedExpress Urgent Care

4 Rohrerstown Rd, Lancaster