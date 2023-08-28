BIRTH CENTER
1. Women & Babies Hospital
2. UPMC Lititz
3. Birth Care & Family Health Services, Birth Center
CHIROPRACTOR
2. Long's Chiropractic Health Services
3. Wenger Chiropractic Group
COSMETIC SURGEON
1. Wendell L. Funk, M.D., Cosmetic Plastic Surgery & Med Spa
2. Kaplan Center for Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Dr. Kaplan
3. Plastic & Aesthetic Surgical, Dr. Cicuto
DENTAL PRACTICE
3. White Family Dental
EYE CARE CENTER
1. Optometric Associates
2. Family Eye Group
3. Manning, Rommel & Thode Associates
FAMILY PRACTICE
1. LG Health Physicians Family Medicine Abbeyville
2. Sparrow Family Medicine - Candice Cavicchia Miller, MD
3. Norlanco - Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health
FOOT/ANKLE PRACTICE
1. Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster
2. Martin Foot and Ankle
3. Lancaster Orthopedic Group
GENERAL SURGICAL PRACTICE
1. LG Health Physicians Surgical Group
2. Surgical Specialists of Lancaster - UPMC
3. WellSpan Surgical Specialists
HEARING SPECIALIST
1. A&E Audiology & Hearing Aid Center
2. Integrity Hearing Solutions VIA Willow Valley
3. The ENT Center
HOME HEALTH CARE AGENCY
1. Masonic Village
3. Home Instead
HOSPICE AND PALLIATIVE CARE SPECIALIST
1. Hospice & Community Care
2. Masonic Village
3. Caring Hospice Services of Central PA
HOSPITAL
1. Lancaster General Hospital
2. Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center
3. WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital
IN-HOME COMPANION CARE (NON-HEALTH CARE)
1. Connections at Home VIA Willow Valley
2. Masonic Village
LASER EYE CENTER
1. Family Eye Group
2. Manning, Rommel & Thode Associates
3. Eye Associates of Lancaster
3. Eye Doctors of Lancaster
MEDICAL SPA
1. Blossom Med Spa
2. Wendell L. Funk, M.D., Cosmetic Plastic Surgery & Med Spa
3. Alternative Healing of PA
NEUROLOGIST
1. Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster
2. LG Health Physicians NeuroScience & Spine Associates
3. WellSpan Neurology
NEUROSURGEON
1. Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster
2. LG Health Physicians NeuroScience & Spine Associates
3. WellSpan Neurology
OBSTETRICAL PRACTICE
1. May-Grant Obstetrics & Gynecology
2. LG Health Physicians Eichenlaub and May
3. Lancaster Physicians for Women
OPHTHALMOLOGIST
1. Family Eye Group
2. Manning, Rommel & Thode Associates
3. Eye Associates of Lancaster
ORAL SURGEON
3. Campus Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4. Lititz Oral Surgery
ORTHODONTIC PRACTICE
1. Albright & Thiry Orthodontics
2. Benjamin FD Chikes, DDS, PC
3. LOA Orthodontics
ORTHOPEDIC PRACTICE
1. Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster
2. Lancaster Orthopedic Group
3. LG Health Physicians Orthopaedics
PHYSICAL REHAB CENTER
1. Hartz Physical Therapy
2. Drevna-Hudson Physical Therapy
3. CPRS Physical Therapy
SPORTS MEDICINE
1. Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster
2. Hartz Physical Therapy
3. Lancaster Orthopedic Group
4. Drevna-Hudson Physical Therapy Associates PC
URGENT CARE
1. Orthopedic Urgent Care at Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster
2. Lancaster General Health Urgent Care
3. Lancaster Orthopedic Group