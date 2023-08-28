N2306P40008C.jpg

BIRTH CENTER

1. Women & Babies Hospital

2. UPMC Lititz

3. Birth Care & Family Health Services, Birth Center

CHIROPRACTOR

1. OWL Chiropractic Center

2. Long's Chiropractic Health Services

3. Wenger Chiropractic Group

COSMETIC SURGEON

1. Wendell L. Funk, M.D., Cosmetic Plastic Surgery & Med Spa

2. Kaplan Center for Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Dr. Kaplan

3. Plastic & Aesthetic Surgical, Dr. Cicuto

DENTAL PRACTICE

1. Bender Dental Group

2. smilebuilderz

3. White Family Dental

EYE CARE CENTER

1. Optometric Associates

2. Family Eye Group

3. Manning, Rommel & Thode Associates

FAMILY PRACTICE

1. LG Health Physicians Family Medicine Abbeyville

2. Sparrow Family Medicine - Candice Cavicchia Miller, MD

3. Norlanco - Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

FOOT/ANKLE PRACTICE

1. Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster

2. Martin Foot and Ankle

3. Lancaster Orthopedic Group

GENERAL SURGICAL PRACTICE

1. LG Health Physicians Surgical Group

2. Surgical Specialists of Lancaster - UPMC

3. WellSpan Surgical Specialists

HEARING SPECIALIST

1. A&E Audiology & Hearing Aid Center

2. Integrity Hearing Solutions VIA Willow Valley

3. The ENT Center

HOME HEALTH CARE AGENCY

1. Masonic Village

2. Landis At Home

3. Home Instead

HOSPICE AND PALLIATIVE CARE SPECIALIST

1. Hospice & Community Care

2. Masonic Village

3. Caring Hospice Services of Central PA

HOSPITAL

1. Lancaster General Hospital

2. Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center

3. WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital

IN-HOME COMPANION CARE (NON-HEALTH CARE)

1. Connections at Home VIA Willow Valley

2. Masonic Village

3. Landis At Home

LASER EYE CENTER

1. Family Eye Group

2. Manning, Rommel & Thode Associates

3. Eye Associates of Lancaster

3. Eye Doctors of Lancaster

MEDICAL SPA

1. Blossom Med Spa

2. Wendell L. Funk, M.D., Cosmetic Plastic Surgery & Med Spa

3. Alternative Healing of PA

NEUROLOGIST

1. Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster

2. LG Health Physicians NeuroScience & Spine Associates

3. WellSpan Neurology

NEUROSURGEON

1. Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster

2. LG Health Physicians NeuroScience & Spine Associates

3. WellSpan Neurology

OBSTETRICAL PRACTICE

1. May-Grant Obstetrics & Gynecology

2. LG Health Physicians Eichenlaub and May

3. Lancaster Physicians for Women

OPHTHALMOLOGIST

1. Family Eye Group

2. Manning, Rommel & Thode Associates

3. Eye Associates of Lancaster

ORAL SURGEON

1. Conestoga Oral Surgery

2. smilebuilderz

3. Campus Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

4. Lititz Oral Surgery

ORTHODONTIC PRACTICE

1. Albright & Thiry Orthodontics

2. Benjamin FD Chikes, DDS, PC

3. LOA Orthodontics 

ORTHOPEDIC PRACTICE

1. Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster

2. Lancaster Orthopedic Group

3. LG Health Physicians Orthopaedics

PHYSICAL REHAB CENTER

1. Hartz Physical Therapy

2. Drevna-Hudson Physical Therapy

3. CPRS Physical Therapy

SPORTS MEDICINE

1. Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster

2. Hartz Physical Therapy

3. Lancaster Orthopedic Group

4. Drevna-Hudson Physical Therapy Associates PC

URGENT CARE

1. Orthopedic Urgent Care at Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster

2. Lancaster General Health Urgent Care

3. Lancaster Orthopedic Group