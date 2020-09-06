hearthealth.jpg
Buy Now

BIRTH CENTER

1. Women & Babies Hospital

2. UPMC Lititz Women’s Place

3. Birth Care & Family Health Services

3. WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital

CHIROPRACTOR

1. Long’s Chiropractic Health Services

2. Turnpaugh Health and Wellness Lancaster

3. Wenger Chiropractic Group

COSMETIC SURGEON

1. Wendell L. Funk, M.D. Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center

2. Plastic & Aesthetic Surgical Associates

3. Bryan Cicuto, DO, UPMC

DENTAL PRACTICE

1. Smilebuilderz

2. Bender Dental Group

3. Mor Smiles

EYE CARE CENTER

1. Eye Associates of Lancaster

2. Campus Eye Center

3. Manning, Rommel & Thode Associates

FAMILY PRACTICE

1. Lancaster General Health Physicians Family Medicine

2. Stephen G Diamantoni & Associates

3. Penn State Health Medical Group

GENERAL SURGICAL PRACTICE

1. Surgical Specialists of Lancaster - UPMC

2. Vein Center of Lancaster

3. Lancaster General Health Physicians Surgical Group

HEARING SPECIALIST

1. A&E Audiology & Hearing Aid Center

2. Integrity Hearing Solutions VIA Willow Valley

3. Pure Sound Hearing Aids

HOME HEALTH CARE AGENCY

1. Masonic Village

2. Landis At Home

3. Willow Valley Communities

HOSPICE AND PALLIATIVE CARE SPECIALIST

1. Hospice & Community Care

2. Masonic Village

3. Visiting Angels

HOSPITAL

1. Lancaster General Hospital

2. UPMC Lititz

3. Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital

IN-HOME COMPANION CARE (NON-HEALTH CARE)

1. Connections at Home VIA Willow Valley

2. Landis At Home

3. Visiting Angels

LASER EYE CENTER

1. Eye Associates Of Lancaster

2. Family Eye Group

3. Manning, Rommel & Thode Associates

MEDICAL SPA

1. Blossom Med Spa

2. Ponessa Medical Massage Center

3. Alternative Healing of PA

3. Plastic & Aesthetic Surgical Associates

NEUROLOGIST

1. Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates

2. Neurology and Stroke Associates

3. Lancaster Neuroscience & Spine Associates

NEUROSURGEON

1. Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates

2. Lancaster Neuroscience & Spine Associates

3. Christopher D. Kager, MD, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

OBSTETRICAL PRACTICE

1. OBGYN of Lancaster

2. May-Grant Obstetrics & Gynecology

3. Doctors Eichenlaub and May

OPHTHALMOLOGIST

1. Eye Associates of Lancaster

2. Campus Eye Center

3. Manning, Rommel & Thode Associates

ORTHODONTIC PRACTICE

1. Albright and Thiry Orthodontics

2. LOA Orthodontics

3. Georgelis Orthodontics PC

ORTHOPEDIC SURGICAL PRACTICE

1. Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster

2. Lancaster Orthopedic Group

3. Westphal Orthopedics

PERSONAL CARE/ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY

1. Willow Valley Communities

2. Landis Homes

3. Masonic Village

PHYSICAL REHAB CENTER

1. Hartz Physical Therapy

2. Lancaster Orthopedic Group

3. Neff Physical Therapy

PODIATRIST

1. Martin Foot & Ankle

2. Foot & Ankle Associates Of Lancaster

3. Henderson Podiatry

3. Lancaster County Podiatry

SPORTS MEDICINE 

1. Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster

2. Hartz Physical Therapy

3. Lancaster Orthopedic Group

URGENT CARE

1. Lancaster General Health Urgent Care

2. Lancaster Orthopedic Group

3. Patient First - Lancaster

Tags