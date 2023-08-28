Winner: Appliance Store, Appliance Repair
A Favorite: Furniture Store, Mattress Store, Water Treatment Company
When a customer enters our showrooms, they are greeted with a friendly smile and a warm welcome. We believe in building long-lasting relationships rather than a “quick sale”. Today, consumers have many options when it comes to purchasing appliances, which is why we focus on the attention to detail, personalized service, expert advice, certified service technicians and professional installation teams.
At Martin Appliance we employ over 200 individuals who are fully committed to ensure that each customer is treated with the respect you and your home deserve. Not only will you experience great service, but you will also find that we provide great value for your investment.
At Martin Appliance we hope your experience is one that you will share with your family, friends and neighbors. Visit one of our 7 locations in Brownstown, Reading, Ephrata, New Providence, Myerstown, Cleona and Altoona.