At Lancaster County Tattoo Company, you can turn your body into a work of art. Voted No. 1 again as the favorite place in Lancaster County for tattooing services, Lancaster County Tattoo Company also provides piercings and lash extension services.
Established in July 2016, Lancaster County Tattoo Company prides itself on being family friendly, as well as one of the cleanest and most sterile environments in this industry.
Family-owned and operated, the company specializes in customer service and listening to exactly what the customer wants. Whether you are getting your first tattoo or adding another tattoo to your collection, Lancaster County Tattoo Company constantly strives to make each and every one of its clients feel welcome as soon as they walk in the door.
Our artists, who each have a very unique artistic style, specialize in doing custom drawings and strive to use their artistic ability to create your dream tattoo. You can count on artists Perry, Caleb, Tor and Brianna to bring your vision to life. Or consult with lash expert Aleesha to get beautiful long lashes.
Lancaster County Tattoo Company carries products such as T-shirts, body jewelry and tattoo aftercare. They even make their own organic tattoo salve, which promotes quick healing.
The employees also support the local community, in particular through dog rescues and advocating against animal cruelty.
Stay tuned for upcoming customer appreciation events.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Free consultations are available.
To schedule an appointment, call 717-806-8142 or search Lancaster County Tattoo Company on Facebook.