MaidPro is a systematic residential house cleaning company that uses a step-wise cleaning system to ensure consistency.
Nichole C. Kambesis founded MaidPro Lancaster in October 2011 and now has a second location in Hershey. Her 38 employees, or Pros, undergo extensive training with the MaidPro system to set them up for success.
With a positive company culture and an emphasis on customer service, MaidPro Lancaster’s goal is to be the best cleaning company in central Pennsylvania.
MaidPro Lancaster offers a full menu of house cleaning and maid services tailored to your needs. Kitchens, bathrooms, floors and dusting are their specialties, but they will focus on whatever areas of the home you select. MaidPro’s 49-Point Checklist covers every last detail, including removing fingerprints from woodwork, doorframes and switch plates.
Clients are secure in knowing that MaidPro Lancaster is insured and bonded, requires no contracts and offers a re-clean guarantee.
As a special offer, LNP readers who schedule a new routine cleaning service can get their fifth cleaning for free. This applies to new clients only.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit maidpro.com/lancaster or facebook.com/maidprolancaster.pa.