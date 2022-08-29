M&R Auto Center
WINNER: Auto Repair Center, Diagnostic Center, Auto Painting, Body Shop, Oil Change
M&R Auto Center is a family-owned business that has been meeting its customers’ auto service needs since 1982. What began with Earl Martin as a one-man shop has evolved into a thriving independent repair shop.
Earl semi-retired in 2015 and turned ownership over to the second generation. His son, Ryan, and his team of 14 employees operate a full-service auto diagnostic and repair facility that includes a full-service collision center as well as a modest pre-owned car sales lot. Earl’s daughter, Amy Martin, manages accounts.
M&R Auto Center can meet all your auto needs, from routine maintenance and inspections to check-engine lights and exhaust repair. They also offer fleet, notary and towing services.
Over the past four decades, M&R Auto has built not only a successful business, but also long-term customer relationships based on quality service and trust.
“We’re really proud of the fact that we don’t upsell,” Amy says. “That kind of sets us apart.”
As a family-owned business, their customers come first. They get to know them and their vehicles personally. They give honest answers and strive to provide excellent service.
“We do our best to do the best for the customer. We like to treat people like family,” Martin says. “We’ve developed friendships and relationships with the community. There’s a lot of good people in Lancaster.”
M&R Auto Center is located at 535 E. Ross St., Lancaster. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit www.mrautocenter.com.