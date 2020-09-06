M&R Auto Center is a family-owned business that has grown from a one-man shop in 1982 to a thriving independent repair shop – all while maintaining its tradition of excellent customer service and quality workmanship.
Second-generation owner Ryan Martin and his team of 14 employees operate a full-service auto repair and maintenance facility that includes a full-service collision center as well as a modest pre-owned car sales lot.
As a full-service auto body and paint shop, M&R Auto works with insurance companies from start to finish and strives to help customers who have to pay out of pocket for repairs. They even offer free estimates.
M&R Auto’s technicians can also handle most routine and unexpected mechanical work for all makes and models of cars and light trucks, both gasoline and diesel, from regular maintenance and state inspections to check-engine lights and exhaust repair. And when those unexpected breakdowns occur, current customers can take advantage of M&R Auto’s towing service.
They also offer fleet services, with preventive maintenance and a quick turnaround on repairs to keep a company’s vehicles up and running smoothly. Additionally, a licensed, on-site notary can handle title and registration plate transfers.
As a family-owned business, their customers come first. Their goal is to establish long-term relationships with their customers, where they get to know them and their vehicles personally. They give honest answers and strive to provide excellent service.
If it’s auto-related, M&R Auto Center can help.
Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit www.mrautocenter.com.