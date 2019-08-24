Founded by Craig Loeffler in 2001 as a small tax preparation business with a few hundred clients, Loeffler Financial Group has blossomed into a full-service accounting, bookkeeping, payroll and tax firm that includes wealth management and financial planning for thousands of individual and business clients throughout the United States.
For the second year in a row, family-owned and operated Loeffler Financial Group has been voted No. 1 accounting firm, financial planner and tax preparation service by Lancaster County readers. Being voted the favorite in all three categories two years in a row speaks volumes for the respect Loeffler Financial Group’s clients have for the company.
In return, Loeffler Financial Group will be giving back to its clients in 2020 with a newly renovated building on Columbia Avenue to increase productivity and exciting new technology that will allow clients to utilize the company’s services with their smartphones.
Douglas Loeffler, vice president of Loeffler Financial Group, manages the day-to-day operations of the business, while Craig focuses on the wealth management and financial planning division.
As a smaller accounting and financial firm, Loeffler Financial Group is able to provide its clients with tailored, quality services that many of the larger firms are not able to offer. They strive to give each client the one-on-one attention they need to make critical business decisions.
Their passion for the business is obvious, actively listening to the client needs and concerns is paramount on building that great Client Relationship. The passion and philosophy along with their affordable fees is truly what sets them apart from their competitors.
For you, with you, with Loeffler Financial Group.
