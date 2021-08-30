Family-owned and operated since 2001, Loeffler Financial Group is a full-service accounting, bookkeeping, payroll and tax firm that includes wealth management and financial planning for both individuals and small businesses.
For the fourth year in a row, Loeffler Financial Group has been voted the No. 1 tax preparation service, and a favorite financial planner and accounting firm by LNP|LancasterOnline readers.
Craig Loeffler focuses on clients’ needs for wealth management and the financial planning division, while Douglas Loeffler manages the day-to-day operations and runs the tax division. Each year, Loeffler Financial continues to grow. Their success is driven by the passion they have for helping their clients.
Loeffler Financial Group has always offered drop-off services for taxes as well as virtual appointments, so they were already equipped to handle the pandemic. However, the team is excited to see their clients getting back to business and ready to return to the face-to-face appointments that are so important for creating relationships with their individual and small business clients.
Loeffler Financial Group provides clients with the best financial practices to help them become more successful long term. As a client-focused financial firm, its well-equipped staff has a passion for educating and helping individuals and businesses become more financially secure and independent. Their collaborative approach allows them to work closely with clients and tailor services to meet their individual or business needs.
Loeffler Financial Group works year-round to minimize your accounting and financial burdens. Once you choose Loeffler Financial as your accounting and financial firm, you will find a fully engaged team of experts who make your financial goals their top priority. They serve clients not only in Lancaster County but throughout the United States, and look forward to adding you to their Loeffler Family. With YOU, For YOU, With US, Loeffler Financial Group.
Call Loeffler Financial Group at
717-393-7366, or visit www.loefflerfinancialgroup.com.
Our business is your success
Loeffler Financial Group’s success is due to its clients, who trust its team of experts to handle their finances with care. Large enough to offer a full range of professional services, but small enough to give you the individual attention you deserve.