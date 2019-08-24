Since 2013, Blossom Med Spa has been dedicated to helping clients look and feel beautiful, both inside and out.
Owner Alyssa Licatese and her professional staff offer a full range of services, from medical-grade skin treatment to spa services to cosmetic injections, all customized to meet the individual needs of each client. With its licensed and certified staff, unbeatable customer service and warm, friendly atmosphere, Blossom Med Spa is dedicated to delivering an exceptional experience along with amazing results at affordable prices.
For relaxation, they have an extensive facial and massage menu. For cosmetic enhancements, they offer lash extensions, lash lifts, spray tanning and makeup applications. Their results-driven treatments include clinical skin treatments, microneedling, laser hair removal, spider vein removal, body sculpting/tightening, skin tightening/resurfacing, microblading, cosmetic injections and more.
Blossom Med Spa specializes in laser hair and skin treatments - including non-ablative, ablative and everything in between - using the most advanced lasers on the market. They are also known for their acne and anti-aging services.
Blossom Med Spa carries PCA Skin, SkinBetter and ClearChoice products, all of which are results-driven and free of parabens and fragrances. They also offer a variety of organic body lotions, soaps and facial masks.
Blossom Med Spa is opening a downtown location this fall that will incorporate med spa and wellness services. We look forward to joining the growing city of Lancaster and showing a new side to Blossom.