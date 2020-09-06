ART GALLERY
1. Steph’s Folk Art Studio, LLC
2. Liz Hess Gallery
3. Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery
BOWLING CENTER
1. Leisure Lanes
2. 222 Dutch Lanes
3. Rocky Springs Entertainment Center
ENTERTAINMENT VENUE
2. The Junction Center
3. Fulton Theatre
GOLF COURSE
1. Crossgates Golf Club
2. Foxchase Golf Club
3. Overlook Golf Course
LIVE THEATER
1. American Music Theatre
2. Fulton Theatre
3. Sight & Sound Theatres
LOCAL ATTRACTION
1. Dutch Wonderland
1. Sight & Sound Theatres
2. Fulton Theatre
3. Gameseum: Mega Arcade & Museum
MINIATURE GOLF COURSE
1. Boulder’s Miniature Golf
2. Village Greens Miniature Golf
3. Waters Edge Mini Golf
MOVIE THEATER
1. Penn Cinema
2. Regal Manor
3. Zoetropolis
MUSEUM
1. North Museum of Nature and Science
2. Gameseum: Mega Arcade & Museum
3. Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum
PLACE FOR A CASUAL DATE
1. Gameseum: Mega Arcade & Museum
2. Escape. On Queen
3. Mad Chef Craft Brewing
PLACE FOR A GIRLS' NIGHT OUT
1. Gameseum: Mega Arcade & Museum
2. Steph’s Folk Art Studio, LLC
3. Escape On Queen
TEAM BUILDING ACTIVITY
1. Go ‘N Bananas
2. Escape. On Queen
3. Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center
TRAVEL AGENCY
1. Jenkins Travel
2. Outfitters Adventure Travel LLC
3. Savvy Travel Design
YOGA STUDIO
1. Universal Athletic Club
2. West End Yoga
3. Evolution Power Yoga