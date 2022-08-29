GR Mitchell
Winner: Cabinetry, Hardware Store, Place To Buy Building Materials/Supplies
A Favorite: Grills, Smokers & Accessories, Place to Buy Paint
With over 50 years supporting builders, remodelers, and homeowners GR Mitchell continues to grow their business in a way that benefits you, the customer. In an industry dominated by big box and chain competitors, GR Mitchell has held on to its small-town values and service while expanding their business.
As their welcoming storefront remains highly visible from a major route just south of Lancaster city, GR Mitchell is best-known in the local community as a retail hardware store. Covering over 11,000 sq. ft. of home and hardware products, their efforts to offer handymen, DIY’ers, gardeners and even grilling enthusiasts with supplies they need to get the job done are paying off. If 50k stocked items aren’t enough, an expansive offering of special-order home maintenance and construction products expand their aisles further.
But when you talk about GR Mitchell, building materials should come to mind. With a long history in the lumber and millwork industries, GR Mitchell’s supply business drives their day-to-day operations. Staffers service projects of any size: from large commercial builders needing full truckloads of material to novice DIY’ers looking for advice. GR Mitchell’s showroom is also designed to cater to both pros and homeowners, providing an easy and inviting way to browse through trim, decking and railing, door and window, cabinetry, and countertop options.
Stop by their Willow Street campus, visit them online at GRMitchell.com, or call 717-464-2999 for help starting your next repair or remodel project.