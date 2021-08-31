After 50+ years supporting builders, remodelers, and homeowners GR Mitchell shows no signs of slowing. And in an industry ripe with big box and chain competitors, GR Mitchell has held on to its small-town values and service, while growing their business.
With their True Value insignia highly visible from a major route just south of Lancaster city, GR Mitchell is best-known by their neighbors as a retail hardware store. With over 11,000² ft of home and hardware products, their efforts to offer handymen, DIY’ers, gardeners and even grilling enthusiasts with the supplies they need to get the job done are paying off. And if +50k stocked items aren’t enough, in-store pick-up of TrueValue.com purchases expands their aisles beyond what you’ll see in Willow Street.
But when you talk about GR Mitchell, building materials should come to mind. With their roots firmly in the lumber and millwork industries, GR Mitchell’s supply business drives their day-to-day operations. Their staff services projects of any size: from new home builders needing full truckloads of material to novice DIY’ers looking for advice. And a showroom designed to cater to both pros and homeowners provides an easy and inviting way to browse through trim, door, window, cabinetry, and countertop options.
Stop by their Willow Street campus, visit them online @ GRMitchell.com, or call 717-464-2999 for help starting your next repair or remodel project.