WINNER: Best Dance Studio
At Encore Dance Center, our motto is “It’s More Than Just Dance, It’s Family,” and after another dance season filled with difficult decisions, uncertainties, and challenges - we have proved, yet again, to be one big family.
Going into our 37th season, we were so excited to finally put on our first in-person holiday show at Leffler Chapel in Elizabethtown, allowing our students to perform for their families and friends in a beautiful theater, spreading holiday cheer and excitement.
Our show for our younger dancers, Everybody Dance Now, premiered at Leffler Chapel on Saturday, June 18th. We had three separate shows throughout the day that featured our preschool and elementary students, showcasing the dances they worked diligently on throughout the year.
The following weekend, our older students were able to perform both Feel The Beat and Sleeping Beauty the Ballet at the Hempfield High School Performing Arts Center. This was the first time we were able to put on a full ballet production, separate from our traditional evening show. Our ballet dancers showcased their hard work en pointe and en demi pointe in a 90 minute production, presented by our Ballet Directors.
Later that evening, our middle school, high school, and adult dancers performed various styles of dance in Feel The Beat. We were fortunate enough to return to our “home” theater for another successful show at Hempfield. After celebrating our seniors’ final performance, one of our instructors, Miss Emily, was proposed to on stage in front of our students and their families, making for an exciting and heartwarming end to our season.
This year is one we will cherish forever, and we are so grateful to have been able to create positive memories with our dance family!
780 Eden Road, Lancaster, PA 17601